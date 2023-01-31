A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been sentenced to 30 years for the double murder of his fiancée and friend

Lindokhuhle Sikhakhane murdered his friend over money and his fiancée because he suspected her of cheating

South Africans are angered by the sentence claiming that 30 years is a small price to pay for murdering two people

PIETERMARITZBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal police constable who gunned down his fiancée and his friend within 24 hours of each other three weeks ago has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

KZN killer cop handed a 30-year sentence for the double murder of his friend and fiancée. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Constable Lindokuhle Sikhakhane pleaded guilty to the murders of Samukelisiwe Mtshali and Sandile Nene in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, 30 January.

Sikhakhane detailed what led to the double murders in his plea statement to the court. The police constable allegedly suspected his fiancée, Mtshali, of cheating when she decided to go home on 6 January on the pretence of being ill, then refused to answer his calls.

On 7 January, Sikhakhane enlisted the help of his friend, Nene, who he offered R3 000 to drive him to Mtshali's family home in Nquthu, TimesLIVE reported.

On the way, Sikhakhane and Nene started fighting about money. The friend complained that Nquthu was really far and demanded R2 000 more.

The fight escalated when Nene asked to stop the car to relieve himself and a shootout broke out between the two. The police officer shot his friend, took his car and went to look for Mtshali.

Sikhakhane eventually got a hold of his fiancée and after he heard a man in the background, his suspicions that Mtshali was cheating were supposedly confirmed, reported IOL.

The next day, Mtshali agreed to travel back to Pietermaritzburg with Sikhakhane. During the trip, the couple got into a fight and the police officer decided to stop near a tree.

He asked Mtshali to unlock her phone when she refused, Sikhakhane shot her.

South Africans believe Sikhakhane should have been given a harsher sentence

Citizens flooded social media with comments about how the 30-year sentence was too lenient for the killer cop.

Here's what people are saying:

Jordanna Moagi commented:

"30 years for two lives. What's that? The justice system has failed, as always."

Cecil Kock added:

"No, let police servants get double the sentences for breaking the rules of law they know best."

Martin Brown asked:

"Ok, and how many will he actually serve? He should be in there for life."

Odwa Yilani complained:

"30 years it's a drop in the sea. He will only serve 10 years and apply for parole. Our judiciary has failed victims dismally."

Manyike Manyike demanded:

"Bring back the death penalty!"

Kagiso R Mmusi said:

"Trigger happy nation."

