A 44-year-old was arrested after he was found in possession of R4.5 million worth of drugs

Flying Squad members in the Western Cape made the bust after searching a suspicious vehicle

South Africans praised the police for their efforts in keeping the drugs off the streets

SAPS in Cape Town arrested a 44-year-old who was found in possession of drugs worth R4.5 million. Image: @SAPoliceService (X)/ Darren Stewart

CAPE TOWN—Police in the Western Cape have made a significant drug bust, and South Africans love them for it.

Police arrested a 44-year-old suspect who was found in possession of mandrax and another drug.

The man was arrested in Sobukwe Road, Cape Town.

Man nabbed with over R4 million in drugs

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Flying Squad unit was conducting patrols in Belhar and Ravensmead when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Sobukwe Road and, after searching it, discovered over 1,000 bags of mandrax tablets.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be around R4.5 million.

"The members discovered two bags wrapped in bubble wrap and a sealed box for which the driver could not give account for,” provincial spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said.

“This bust is testimony of the huge inroads we are making in our fight against the illicit drug trade in the Western Cape in an effort to safeguard our communities, especially within gang-ridden hotspots,” Pojie added.

South Africans praise police

Social media users were quick to praise police, thanking the men and women in blue for keeping the drugs off the streets.

Fidel Hadebe said:

“Well done SAPS. Please keep your eyes on those within your ranks who 'play' for the bad guys. They undermine your effort and good work.”

Khasta Honourable Yila stated:

“Just imagine the lives that you have saved from this🥹🙏.”

Joyce Malehu added:

“Well done to our law enforcement officers.”

Kagi Don said:

“At least there is hope. Well done.”

