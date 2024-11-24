The South African Police Service seized counterfeit goods worth R8,6 million during an operation in Gauteng

The multi-stakeholder operation targeted warehouses in Langlaagte and Honeydew recently

No arrests have been made, and the police seized cellphone accessories, clothes, shoes and perfumes

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Cops seized illicit goods in Laanglagte and Honeydew. Images: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — The Gauteng South African Police Service led an operation where they seized illicit goods worth more than R8 million.

SAPS seizes illicit goods

According to the South African Police Service, the first operation took place on 22 November 2024 in Langlaagte. The police's Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, Brand Protectors, and Community Police Forum seized illicit perfumes worth R5,3 million. The following day, they conducted another raid in Honeydew. There, they seized illicit clothes and shoes, LED blue lights, and cellphone accessories worth R3 million.

The police also condemned the sale of counterfeit goods.

"The trade of counterfeit goods and contraband is unlawful and has a detrimental impact on the economic growth of the country. Hence, the law enforcement agencies in Gauteng continue to destabilize the market of illicit trade of counterfeit goods."

No arrests were made; the police instead issued four fines.

Netizens had questions

South Africans on Facebook, while congratulating the police, had questions.

Motsewabone Motsewabone asked:

"Any arrest?"

Matome Sekhala said:

"Well done, team SAPS."

Joyce Malehu said:

"Well done, our law enforcement officers."

Frankie Shava asked:

"How many arrests?"

Cape Town police confiscate counterfeit goods

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police in Cape Town, Western Cape, conducted a raid where they seized illicit goods.

The intelligence-driven operation took place in Mitchell's Plain in July this year. The police confiscated illicit goods. These included expired food products, vapes, cigarettes, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The goods, estimated to be worth R200,000, were found at a local business hub. A 43-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with dealing in counterfeit and illicit goods.

Source: Briefly News