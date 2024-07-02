Cape Town police have arrested a suspect and seized over R200,000 of counterfeit and illicit goods.

The goods are believed to potentially pose a health risk to the community and negatively impact legitimate businesses

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

An intelligence-driven operation in Mitchells Plain was aimed at preventing the spread of counterfeit and illicit goods that threaten this country's economy. Images: @SAPoliceService.

An intelligence-driven operation in Mitchells Plain has resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a significant quantity of contraband.

In a statement, the police noted they confiscated counterfeit and illicit goods ranging from expired food products, vape products and cigarettes, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

"These products pose a health risk to communities and have a negative impact on registered businesses in the area."

Protecting people's health

This effort, aimed at protecting the economy and public health, underscores the authorities' commitment to cracking down on illegal activities that undermine legitimate businesses.

The operation, conducted on Monday, 1 July 2024, was spearheaded by police members from the National and Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit.

The team targeted a local business hub in Mitchells Plain, acting on detailed intelligence.

Their search led to the confiscation of various counterfeit and illicit items, including expired food products, vape products, cigarettes, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Man arrested for the fake goods

A 43-year-old man was detained on charges of dealing in counterfeit and illicit goods.

The estimated value of the confiscated items is R200,000.

Once formal charges are filed against him, the suspect is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court.

The authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving the sale of counterfeit products.

