Police arrested Matthews Ncube at the Groblersbrug port of entry for attempting to smuggle skin-lightening creams into South Africa. Images/ Supplied

46-year-old Zimbabwean national Matthews Ncube was arrested for attempting to smuggle skin-bleaching products worth R126 000.

Ncube is facing charges related to smuggling and infringement of customs regulations.

He was remanded in custody until 06 June for a formal bail application.

Ncube's first court appearance

Ncube was ordered to remain in custody during his appearance at the Lephalale Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 23 May.

On the night of 21 May, officers conducted a routine inspection of his truck, which revealed multiple containers of illicit creams hidden within the cargo area.

Selling skin-bleaching products

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations indicate that the creams were destined for illegal distribution within South Africa, suggesting an organized smuggling network targeting the South African market.

“The suspect, a foreign national from Zimbabwe, was intercepted during a routine inspection at the border post. He is facing charges related to smuggling and infringement of customs regulations.”

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) noted that the operation highlights the persistent issue of illicit trade crossing borders and the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to tackle these activities.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, commended the officers involved in the operation for their dedication and quick action.

“We are committed to fighting illegal smuggling activities and protecting our borders. Our efforts to prevent such crimes will continue to intensify.”

EU ports join forces to combat drug smuggling

On Wednesday, the EU launched the "European Ports Alliance" to standardize methods in the fight against drug smuggling and address criminal infiltration of ports.

This initiative, inaugurated at Belgium's Antwerp port—Europe's primary cocaine entry point—was attended by EU interior ministers and representatives from 16 of the bloc's ports and sea transport organizations.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson emphasized the need for a coordinated approach, stating,

“It’s clear that efforts can’t be confined to just one port, as criminals will quickly move to another.”

Major European ports are currently plagued by violence from local mafias determined to sustain the profitable illegal trade.

