South Africans on social media are calling for frequent nationwide raids to curb the sale of counterfeit goods

The SAPS has seized almost 700 counterfeit goods worth an estimated value of R5.8 million in Johannesburg

The police’s National Counterfeit Goods Unit, which conducted the raid, also arrested two Chinese and two Ethiopian nationals

Police arrested four people and confiscated fake goods worth an estimated R5.8 million during a police raid in Johannesburg’s CBD. Image: Supplied/SAPS

Many South Africans are calling for widespread store raids to curb the sale of counterfeit goods.

Four foreign nationals were arrested in the raid

The pleas stemmed from the police raid in Johannesburg’s CBD, during which officers confiscated nearly 700 counterfeit goods worth an estimated R5.8 million.

The National Counterfeit Goods Unit raid on 7 June 2024 also resulted in the arrest of four people: two Chinese nationals for possessing the goods and two Ethiopian nationals for contravening the Immigration Act.

According to the SAPS, the seized knock-offs of well-known brands, such as sports apparel, clothing, shoes, perfumes, sunglasses, watches, and bags.

Over the past eight months, the National Counterfeit Unit seized over R400 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods during several operations nationwide.

South Africans plead for regular counterfeit goods raids

Many netizens questioned why the counterfeit goods raids weren’t conducted more regularly.

@lorrenzom asked:

“But tomorrow they will be operating again, nje, so what’s the point?”

@mphokophelo wondered:

“But why is it not an everyday operation 'cause there's too many shops which have to prove where they get the stock?”

@Simphiw3 said:

“If this operation was everywhere in the country, a lot of jobs would have been saved.”

@takaIYANA questioned:

What is it that is stopping [the police] to do this every day around the country vele?

@1980khehla added:

“This [is] supposed to be [a] daily routine to clean the country of all fake goods.”

