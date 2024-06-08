Seven former SARS employees are expected to appear in the Ladybrand Magistrates Court in the Free State

The group is accused of fraud, money laundering and the contravention of the Tax Administration Act

The suspects reportedly worked at the Ficksburg, Maseru, and Vanrooyenshek Bridges, where they facilitated 333 transactions worth R653 500 455.28

Ex-SARS Employees accused of fraud worth over R653 million were arrested.

Seven former SARS employees, accused of fraud worth over R653 million, are expected to appear in the Ladybrand Magistrates Court in the Free State on 10 June 2024.

Ex-SARS employees arrested

The group was charged with fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

The Hawks, who arrested the suspects between 6 and 7 June 2024, said the seven were part of a list of nine wanted suspects. The alleged culprits reportedly worked at the Ficksburg, Maseru, and Vanrooyenshek Bridges, where they facilitated 333 transactions worth R653 500 455.28.

According to a joint statement by the Hawks, SARS and the NPA, five of the alleged culprits were dismissed after a disciplinary process found them guilty, while two of the employees resigned:

“One employee who went through the same process was issued with a final written warning and the other two of the nine are currently undergoing the disciplinary process.”

It added that the arrest of two outstanding wanted suspects was imminent.

South Africans weigh in

Many social media users were amazed by the amount of money allegedly

@TieOnto wondered:

“They defrauded SARS that much money and didn't expect to get caught?!”

@Bus1nessG3nius said:

“Our taxes.... people are greedy though.”

@lioneszT added:

“Understanding the mindset of a fraudster can be complex. Sometimes it's driven by greed, desperation, or a sense of invincibility. They still underestimated [the] drastic consequences and believed they could outsmart their employer SARS.”

@option_bad commented:

“They always say we owe SARS only for them to get caught for defrauding SARS, 600 million yonke aphi amahloni?”

@MsKabzela said:

“Long arm of the law…Corruption doesn't pay (most of the time) ”

