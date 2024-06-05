Just a month ago, Dikeledi Moema supported her son Fidelis in his R16.6 million money laundering bail application

Now, Moema faces over 400 charges, including fraud and money laundering, alongside two other accused in a high-profile case

Despite pleading for leniency due to her age and health, prosecutors allege she lived a luxurious lifestyle contrary to her claims

Reitumetse Makwea

KPMG fraudster's Fidelis Moema mother Dikeledi is implicated in his fraud case, and faces more than 400 charges including money laundering.

Source: Twitter

Just a month ago, Dikeledi Moema, 66, supported her son Fidelis Moema in court as he applied for bail in the R16.6 million money laundering case.

She is now applying for bail alongside her son and his co-accused.

Moema was accused of using his friends and girlfriend to divert funds intended for bursary recipients.

However, yesterday, Dikeledi appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni, facing over 400 charges, including fraud and money laundering.

She joins two other accused, Trevor Machimana and Tshwane metro police officer Lebogang Sigubudu, in this high-profile case.

Fidelis previously changed his lawyer, causing a delay in court proceedings.

Mzansi is startled

South Africans were surprised to learn that Fidelis' mom was involved in the scam, but most have noted that if she was involved, she should definitely serve jail time.

@SamukelisiweMa4 noted the disappointment and said:

"Now your 66-year-old mother has to be in court on these cold days because you wanted to live a lifestyle you couldn't afford."

@AvelaFak also chimed in:

"Putting your mother as a front for your dark activities is crazy."

Moema pleaded her case

During her bail application, Dikeledi pleaded with the court to consider her health and age.

SowetanLIVE reported that she portrayed herself as a struggling grandmother, barely making ends meet while caring for her grandchildren.

However, the state contested her claims, suggesting she lived a luxurious life as a pensioner.

Prosecutors argued that despite her portrayal, Dikeledi's involvement in the fraudulent activities suggested a different lifestyle.

Her professional background is under scrutiny

Her professional background paints a picture of a seasoned bureaucrat with an extensive career in government.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she served as chief director in the presidency from 2011 to the present.

Before this role, she was the head of transformation at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from 2002 to 2011.

Before her tenure at the NPA, she was a director at the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry.

