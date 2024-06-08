Police in Mpumalanga have launched a probe into a fire that engulfed four cars next to a primary school in Secunda

The local firefighters who were called to the scene managed to get the inferno under control and stop it from damaging more infrastructure

It's unclear what led to the blaze; however, the SAPS has opened a case of malicious damage to property

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Mpumalanga SAPS was investigating a fire that torched four vehicles in Secunda. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after an inferno engulfed four cars in Secunda.

According to the Ridge Times, the fire broke out on a field next to Laerskool Goedehoop on 7 June 2024. Firefighters were reportedly called to the scene, and they managed to get the blaze under control, as seen in the clip shared by @VehicleTrackerz on X:

Mpumalanga’s SAPS said the flames torched a BMW X5, Opel Crossland, Suzuki S-presso, and a Q5 Audi. Spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli told Briefly News that a fifth car, a KIA Picanto, was removed from the scene before it caught alight. Mdhluli added that no arrests were made as the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Mdhluli further urged residents of Secunda to report any information about the case to their nearest police station, call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or send it on the MYSAPSAPP.

Mpumalanga residents weigh in

Secunda residents took to Facebook to share their frustrations about the blaze.

Heleen van der Merwe said:

“We need to take serious action against the people who start veld fires.”

Gerhard Redman added:

“A fire does not just start; it was deliberately set alight ”

Smileen Michele Leeuwendaal Bruwer asked:

“This is terrible. I hope they catch the person who started it?”

Community News Network TV stated:

“Municipality is responsible for this because they don’t maintain the green belt.”

Adriana Uzunoğlu wondered:

“WHO and WHY do they always even set the velds alight!!! ”

More trucks set on fire in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

Briefly News previously reported that the arson attacks against trucks continued, with another incident reported in Gauteng.

The attacks have spread across the country, with Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga among the provinces targeted.

Role players in the transport and logistic sectors called for police escorts and interventions to protect truck drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News