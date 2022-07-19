The Nelspruit Commercial Crime Court granted bail to four people who allegedly defrauded he South African Revenue Service

The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit based in Nelspruit arrested the suspects

They face charges of contravention of the Tax Administration Act, Value Added Tax Act, Prevention of Organised Crime Act and money laundering

NELSPRUIT - Four people who allegedly defrauded the South African Revenue Service of R1.8 million were granted bail of R5 000 each at the Nelspruit Commercial Crime Court. They were arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit based in Nelspruit.

Four suspects who allegedly defrauded Sars of R1.8 million have been released on bail. Image: SAPS

Frank Mbosanje Kalogwile, 29, Clifford Phil Kalogwile, 36, Emmanuel Xolani Ngwenya, 39, and Phindile Charmaine Kalogwile, 39, face charges of contravention of the Tax Administration Act, Value Added Tax Act, Prevention of Organised Crime Act and money laundering.

Mpumalanga Hawks Spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the accused allegedly submitted fraudulent documents in 2018 to Sars on behalf of two companies, Maestro Arts cc and Priscino Trading Enterprise Pty Ltd, involving an estimated R1.8 million. The police said the case was postponed to Saturday, 6 August, for further investigation.

Meanwhile, IOL reported a former Sars official, Khutso Meloreng Hlongwane, also faces 52 counts of fraud worth over R5 million for defrauding Sars from July 2007 until September 2015.

South Africans react to the accused being granted bail:

Theolin Govender said:

“I wonder if SARS will attach from them to recover lost revenue or will someone sweep it under the carpet for a percentage of the millions.”

Robin Symes wrote:

“REALLY IS THAT ALL, CIRCUS THIS COUNTRY.”

MK Tha Menace commented:

“Smh welcome to the incompetent law of SA.”

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac added:

“Who audited the papers before paying? These companies claim refunds without paying anything but hard-working individuals will be scrutinised for claiming a bit of it back.”

