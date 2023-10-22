South Africa is reportedly getting an influx of fake products sold as the real thing to consumers

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa's CEO, Zinhle Tyikwe, gave a speech that detailed how serious the problem is

Online users shared their opinions on the trend of fake produce that is common in areas such as Gauteng

GAUTENG- Many arrests were made of people accused of selling fake items ranging from alcohol to clothes. At a Gauteng event, The Consumer Goods Council's cop, Zihle Tyiwke, made an official statement about the rampant problem.

The CEO of the Consumer Goods Council discussed how common fake items are in South Africa, from alcohol to clothing. Image: Luza Sola/ Yuriy Dyachyshyn

Source: Getty Images

The statement from Zinhle comes amid reports of children dying after spaza shop purchases. Mzansi netizens expressed their horror over the fake products trend.

Fake booze and more common in SA

Gauteng police set fire to R3 billion in the form of fake shoes, clothing, alcohol, cigarettes and even medicine. SABC News reported that at the event where items were torched, Zinhle Tyikwe, head of The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, said these fake items are all over the country.

Ms Tyikwe encouraged communities to hold law enforcers and the state accountable for protecting them from syndicates trading fake products. According to SABC News, she issued a grave warning:

“If you were to buy at your nearest store a pack of cigarettes that is less than R22, that tobacco, that cigarette is illicit. Because that person is not paying taxes to the government. Ngiyanicela (please) communities, let’s be aware of all those tobacco products we are buying [and the] dangers of it. Awuwazi ukuthi (you don’t know), how was it made, what is inside and what you are smoking.”

SA outraged by Zinhle Tyikwe's statement

Online users were curious to know if The Consumer Goods Council would take any steps to address the problem. Many said simply warning communities was not enough.

Makhosani Khosa said:

"But they are doing nothing because all those tuck shops are full of fake products."

Nzaliseko Hole wrote:

"Fakes continue to harm SOEs, Departments and the whole economy."

Rubella Goodman Siviwe added:

"She must take action then."

Sandile Ka Gusha commented:

"There are no actions, only concerns, just condemning things in SA from lawmakers to law enforcers. It's unfortunate the state is leaderless while we have leaders elected to lead."

TEEGEE complained:

"The law enforcement agencies and the authorities must act swiftly, or else the country must be prepared for the death and destruction of the economy and jobs, and the time is now for the government to get serious and deal with these criminals."

Otley Better Must Come agreed:

"And they know who sells those products; worrying without action is a dream that would never come alive."

Josepp Memani asked:

"What are they doing to combat it?"

Kids pass on after eating from spaza shop

In another story, a tragedy hit Johannesburg involving two children. The young kids had bought a drink and biscuits from a tuckshop in a taxi rank.

SA "worries after R400m worth of fake designer get seized

Briefly News previously reported that South African Police Services officers cracked down on criminal elements at an Isipingo, Durban depot on Wednesday, 11 May.

The police spotted a vessel and proceeded to intercept a container carrying "high-end luxury" items worth R400 million during a routine risk profiling.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE that the police noticed that the vessel at a depot in Isipingo had suspicious details.

Source: Briefly News