Cyril Ramaphosa took to social media to show how much the government has done in the Northwest

The South African president made major claims about the work that the government finished in Ikageng

Cyril Ramaphosa's address comes after residents in the North West complained about issues in their area

IKAGENG- President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to show people that the government works hard. In various posts on social media, the president posted pictures of work being done in an area in the North West.

Cyril Ramaphosa visited North West Ikageng and tried to show that the government has solved most problems in the area. Image: Matthew Ashton/Sergei Supinsky

Source: Getty Images

The president's visit comes after North West residents expressed concern about infrastructure and other problems in the area. South Africans were up in arms after Cyril Ramaphosa claimed they addressed the majority of the problems in the North West.

Cyril Ramaphosa optimistic over North West

X, aka Twitter posts by the official presidential account detail that Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ikageng Reservoir Water Treatment. According to SABC News, the president said that water and electricity access was improved in the area.

The president issued an address at Ikageng stadium, and according to SABC News, there were potholes in the road near the venue.

Cyril Ramaphosa said:

“Well, 80% of those things that were raised and that we could measure and of course, we remain with huge challenges all around, and we admit that, but what is important is our people’s admission that they can see that there is progress that is being made and that is the real core of our message, that we are making progress."

SA reacts to Cyril Ramphosa's claims

Online users shared their thoughts about Cyril Ramaphosa's feedback about service delivery in the North West. Many people speculated that the president was trying to stay in the people's good books.

Comci C McWolf said:

"This one will say anything to stay relevant."

Ayoyo Ayo wrote:

"Lol, I give up on this guy."

Jam Obeth commented:

"Numerous concerns still need fulfilling, and we know even Rome wasn't built in a day. However, I'm impressed with the ANC's recent achievements."

Katlego Ktlg was sarcastic:

"Congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa for resolving the service delivery concerns for the residents of the North West. Nonsense!."

Brenden Mmamaila complained:

"He's been driven on national roads, not regional or municipal roads, and he doesn't see any potholes there... dwell deep in rural communities. People are suffering more than you think."

South African communities plan protests

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that many South Africans are tired of governments ignoring them. The Paris provinces' residents have planned protests to draw attention to their cries for better services.

"Stop insulting us": Mzansi lambasts Ramaphosa's promise to end corruption

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are not buying President Cyril Ramaphosa's claims that the ANC-led government is putting measures in place to end corruption in the country.

Speaking at the party's executive meeting in Boksburg, Ramaphosa said the leading party is rebuilding law enforcement and prosecutorial capabilities to bring those involved in state capture to boo

Netizens dubbed the president's remarks an attempt to secure votes for the upcoming 2024 national elections.

