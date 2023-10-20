Former President Thabo Mbeki's photo depicting Israel-Palestine solidarity is moving South Africans deeply

The image resonates with the idea of seeing the world through the eyes of children and the possibility of peace in Palestine and Israel

South Africans expressed solidarity on Facebook, with comments emphasising the need for peace, equal rights and justice in the region

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans were left deeply moved by a photo shared by former President Thabo Mbeki depicting solidarity between Israel and Palestine.

Thabo Mbeki melted the hearts of South Africans with a solidarity photo he posted on Facebook. Images: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mbeki posts touching photo on Facebook

The photo posted by Mbeki on his Facebook profile shows two young boys, one Muslim and one Jewish, walking side-by-side in what looks like a casual visit between friends despite their countries being hard at war.

See the post below

PAY ATTENTION:

South Africans expressed solidarity

Below are some of the reactions:

Sivuyile Ntamehlo remarked:

"Yes, we want peace, but there can be no peace without equal rights and justice."

Laura Baasch commented:

"Apartheid is a choice. People can grow and change, they just need love in their hearts."

Vuyisile Reshane prayed for peace by saying:

"Thank you, Mr President. Let peace reign in the Middle East. May The Israelis and Palestinians live as brothers."

Mathole Moyagabo Raesetja weighed in and said:

"They must reach that level, even kings can coexist for the sake of their young innocent children. The world must stop taking sides and show support."

Thato Lekhetho said:

"Stimela said, 'See the world through the eyes of the child.' Eyes of innocence."

Reginald Kambazembi commented

"Thank you, beloved president, for sharing this picture, it's possible to have peace in Palestine and Israel."

ANC rallies behind Palestine

In a previous report by Briefly News, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula's announcement that the party planned to march to the Israeli Embassy on 20 October in support of Palestine was met with calls for the embassy to shut down.

Eyewitness News reported that Mbalula said the ANC will be on the side of Palestinians as the Gaza Strip is under attack by Israel. He said:

"The ANC as a former liberation will always stand with Palestinians and the Sahrawi people."

Mbalula displeased with US supporting Israel

In a similar report by Briefly News, Mbalula slammed the United States for standing with Israel following US President Joe Biden's trip to Israel to show support after the Al-Ahli hospital bombing.

He also called for an investigation into Israel's terrorism, suggesting that penalties be imposed just as they were on the Russian president after declaring war on Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News