Sho Madjozi recently gave her thoughts on the current war between Isreal and Palestine

The Huku hitmaker said the American government is exposing itself as it continues to supply Isreal with weapons

Madjozi went on to stand with Palestine while encouraging Americans to stand against their government's actions

Sho Madjozi called out the American government for standing with Israel to oppress Palestine. Images: shomadjozi

Sho Madjozi is standing up for Palestine amid its conflict with Israel. The singer accused the American government for supporting Israel and supplying its military with weapons to oppress Palestine.

Madjozi's sentiments resonated with many followers who expressed remorse for Palestine and looked down on the leadership of the USA.

Sho Madjozi assesses Israel-Palestinian conflict

In a lengthy but insightful Twitter (X) thread, Sho Madjozi gave her thoughts on the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Chale singer exposed the USA for supporting and supplying the Israelian army with weapons to attack and oppress Palestine:

"This Israeli-Palestinian conflict is fully exposing the US for all of us to see. This will be the exact moment historians will refer to as the final end of America as a global superpower."

She concluded her thread by expressing remorse to the Palestinian people and calling on American citizens to take action:

"To sensible and good American people, please, please do not let your government get away with this."

Followers weigh in on Sho Madjozi's rant

Fans and followers were moved by Madjozi's thought-provoking tweets and shared their thoughts. The singer recently gave a keynote speech at UCT as it launched Swahili studies where she spoke of the history of the language.

AluChokoe said:

"I have a great appreciation of public figures within the entertainment industry that are conscious."

Typical_menz responded:

"It’s not a conflict, Israel has subjected the people of Palestine to an apartheid."

Tlaxiie corrected:

"Agreed, but it's genocide NOT conflict."

KarciPharz said:

"As Long As There Are Humans In This World There Can Never Be Peace!"

iPush_keys responded:

"There are a lot of us here in the US trying to wake people up to the reality of this situation. However, it’s hard to do when our media adulterates the content to be one-sided."

021GHST commented:

"Without war, the US economy will come crumbling down, literally."

Sho Madjozi graces at Toronto Film Festival

In a recent report, Briefly News shared an update following Sho Madjozi's appearance at the 48th annual Toronto Film Festival.

The John Cena hitmaker was joined by Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Zakes Bantwini who graced the event and flew the South African flag high.

Madjozi was also invited to present her children's book, ShoMa and the Stars at the Folklore Festival on 16 September.

