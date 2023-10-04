Sho Madjozi will be delivering a keynote address at the University of Cape Town's Swahili Studies program launch

She described this as a historic moment for her as she will be educating the students and attendees about the native language

Madjozi's followers have congratulated the singer for this wonderful achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The University of Cape Town will be launching the Swahili Studies Program. @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Singer Sho Madjozi will be delivering a keynote address at the University of Cape Town's Swahili Studies program launch.

Madjozi excited about speaking at UCT launch

The John Cena hitmaker described this as a historic moment for her as she will be educating the students and attendees about the native language.

The event will take place at the Hiddingh Hall, Hiddingh Campus, Orange Street, Cape Town and will commence at 4:30 pm.

"This Thursday, 5 October, I will be delivering the keynote address at the launch of the Swahili Studies program at UCT. This is a historic occasion. It’s giving iconic."

Fans congratulate Sho Madjozi

Madjozi's followers have congratulated the singer for this wonderful achievement.

morencage encouraged:

"You Go Girl."

omg_safaris_and_travel_tz exclaimed:

"Iyeeeeeeeeeeee."

katebomz added:

"It’s giving Professor Mwalimu Madjozi Magik."

tboydaflame shared:

"Swahili to the EARTH."

kevin_k_mitchell gushed:

"You are so cute i love you,"

Sho Madjozi has fans gushing over her TikTok video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sho Madjozi still holds her title of being a hair trendsetter in Mzansi. The singer shared a video where she debuted her cool hairstyle recently

The singer shared a TikTok video where she did her hair and impressed a lot of her growing, young and impressionable fans.

In the short clip, Madjozi's hairstylist can be seen showed her stylist going through the process of braiding her hair, and the footage was a hit on the social media platform

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News