Sho Madjozi proved once again that she is a hair trendsetter after she debuted her cool hairstyle recently

The singer made it easy for her young loyal fanbase who are always copying all of her hairstyles by sharing a TikTok video

The clip showed her stylist going through the process of braiding her hair and the footage was a hit on the social media platform

Sho Madjozi posted a tutorial video of her new hairstyle. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: TikTok

Sho Madjozi shared a tutorial video of her unique Tuareg-inspired hairstyle.

In the clip posted on the account @shomadjozi, the singer can be seen getting her hair braided by her hairstylist.

Sho Madjozi's Tuareg-Inspired Hairstyle Tutorial

The John singer hitmaker said it was their second attempt to try and perfect the North African braids.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Sho Madjozi is renowned for her vibrant and distinctive hairstyles, and this one lived up to expectations.

Braiding video goes TikTok viral

The video quickly gained popularity, went viral and accumulated over 1 million views in just three days. People gushed about her influence in making bold hairstyles a trend for young children.

Watch the video below:

Sho Mdjozi's hair intrigues parents

Some mothers of young girls who admire Sho Madjozi playfully predicted that this Tuareg style will be a hit during the December holidays.

Read some of the comments below:

@nontokozoalwandekamaziya commented:

"Yhoooo sinenkinga entsha sha kulodecember sibazali bamantombazane."

@bubbly.snowflake_1 wrote:

"It's giving Shaka iLembe."

@megtheestallionsknees stated:

"Nobody's talking about how talented the braider is! "

@nhlanhlamamashila posted:

"Yho come December our kids will be wanting this hairstyle."

@t.r.u.t.h04 mentioned:

"Dear braiders, start practicing this now!"

@purplec0 said:

"You don't want peace for parents."

@lindiwezikalala12 added:

"Sorry mommies. I want the Sho Madjozi hairstyle, I can hear them now."

@tino_m15 commented:

"Yho poor hairstylists ngoDecember."

Sho Madjozi set to present her children’s book ‘ShoMa & the Stars’ at the Folklore Festival

In another article, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi will be hitting the stage at The Folklore Festival at the National School of The Arts. The singer is set to captivate the crowd with her infectious songs and vibrant fashion. She will also share her children's book, ShoMa & The Stars.

Taking to their Instagram page, The Folklore Festival announced Sho Madjozi's appearance at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News