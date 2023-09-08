Sho Madjozi hasn't been very active in music despite her the release of her latest single, Chale

The rapper is set to make an appearance at the Folklore Festival hosted at the National School of the Arts

Adding to her performance, Madjozi will also be part of the kids' book fair sharing her children's book, ShoMa & The Stars

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Sho Madjozi will be sharing her children's book, 'ShoMa & The Stars' at the Folklore Festival. Images: shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Sho Madjozi will be hitting the stage at The Folklore Festival at the National School of The Arts. The singer is set to captivate the crowd with her infectious songs and vibrant fashion. She will also share her children's book, ShoMa & The Stars.

Sho Madjozi to appear at the Folklore Festival

Taking to their Instagram page, The Folklore Festival announced Sho Madjozi's appearance at the event.

The Huku hitmaker will join a lineup of musicians and authors who will showcase their talents at the family-friendly festival.

Sho Madjozi is a force of nature that will leave you breathless. She will also be participating in our Book Fair sharing her children's book, 'ShoMa & The Stars’.

The Folklore Festival will take place on 16 September at the National School of the Arts in Braampark, Johannesburg.

Mzansi cheers Sho Madjozi for Folklore Festival appearance

Sho Madjozi's supporters were amped at the announcement and flooded her comments to wish her well.

Aside from her recent single, Chale, Madjozi seemingly disappeared from the music industry hence her fans' excitement at her Folklore Festival appearance:

pilanibubu said:

"Thank you for choosing to share your craft with The Folklore Festival community. We’re super excited!"

darkberry_makeup posted:

"Whoop whoop!!"

iam_husley commented:

"Aiyeeboo!"

newman_og responded:

"I love babe.. much love from Nigeria."

jbankrollin_ exclaimed:

"Uhmm yaaaa!"

seantwotimes posted:

"Chale!"

teresayatestz said"

"Such a nice bio. So true!"

Sho Madjozi embraces superstardom

Briefly News previously caught online reactions to Sho Madjozi's electrifying Madison Square Garden performance.

Upon her entry into the music industry, Madjozi was received with open arms for her unique sound and bold fashion statements that encompass her proud African heritage.

The publication also revealed Sho Madjozi's influence among young South African children whose parents had to spend a pretty penny to emulate the John Cena singer's vibrant hairstyles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News