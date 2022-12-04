Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, who's popularly known as Sho Madjozi, took to her social media platforms to share that her book has officially been released

Sho Madjozi announced in November that her book titled Shoma and the Stars would be released this month

The singer said she wrote the children's book to thank her young fans for being the stars in my night

Sho Madlozi releases her first book 'Shoma and the Stars.' Image:@shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

The Huku hitmaker Sho Madjozi is officially a published author!

Sho Madjozi revealed on Twitter that her book is also about the trauma she experienced after losing her little sister back in 2019.

“When I lost my little sister in December 2019, there was no light left in my life. That year, thousands of girls braided their hair in colour. I wrote this book to say thank you to them for being the stars in my night,” she wrote.

Taking to her socials recently to announce the exciting news of her book release, she wrote:

"Parents and lovers of things that are really cute, I’ve sorted you out for Christmas this year SHOMA AND THE STARS IS OUT NOW stores linked in my bio Tag a Sho Madjozi star "

Congratulating Sho Madjozi in the comments section, Lady Du wrote:

"Yho can I order for your twin "

@multiversef said:

"Omg I can't believe it's finally out. Definitely our bedtime favourite Farais obsessed with the illustrations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@amylilley.official:

"Yaaaassss!!! I’m so excited that it’s finally out ⭐️⭐️⭐️ congrats."

Source: Briefly News