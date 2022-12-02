Internationally renowned superstar Jennifer Lopez also affectionately known as J.Lo, leaked audio sparked mixed reactions on social media

J.Lo audio has reached over two million people online since Twitter user @notcapnamerica posted it

People have since reacted to the audio, and many are not impressed. One person wrote: "I love her, but whou thought this was a good idea"

Jennifer Lopez's rehearsal audio leaked. Image: Rick Rockwell

Source: Getty Images

J.Lo is popularly known for her successful acting and music career. Her top songs include Love Dont Cost a Thing, I Aint Your Mama, and On The Floor, just to mention a few.

Her leaked audio as she was preparing for the tribute of the late multi-award-winning singer Whitney Houston attracted a lot of negative reviews on Twitter after @notcapnamerica shared it with a caption:

"LEAKED: Raw audio from Jennifer Lopez's rehearsals for Grammy tribute to Whitney Houston."

In the audio, J.Lo is heard struggling to hit the middle and upper notes and going off-tune a few times. She also laughs and apologises as she continues to give it another go. The comments section has since been a buzz, and here are a few reactions. @NoSurrender_87 said:

"Why on earth would anybody put her in the same sentence as WHITNEY HOUSTON?!? Let alone ask her to “sing” from the legend’s catalog!?"

@Joeybreezy said:

"I’m not defending Jenny from the block because I’m not a fan. However, It’s so annoying how y’all expect certain artists to have “soul” when clearly not everyone can hit a high note. Stop comparing already. It’s just annoying. Everyone has their own version of what “soul” is smh. "

@MordinWayne wrote:

"She's acting so apologetic- girl you have no upper register. Hang it up.""

@gaysianstoner:

"She’s singing Enough is Enough from Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer. Still WAY out of her league. "

Andile Mpisane fails to impress crowd yet again, accused of paying gig organisers to book him: “Embarrassing”

In another article, Briefly News reported that people were unhappy with another artist who failed to impress fans, Andile Mpisane.

MaMkhize's son Andile Mpisane found another one of his "boring" performances trending on social media. The video shows Andile performing his Gqom song, a popular music genre in Durban, and fans blue-ticking his entire performance. He was performing in KwaMashu North of Durban.

The viral clip that left people talking was shared by a tweep named Nhlanhla Hlabisa on Twitter, and people have since taken to his comments section to react.

Source: Briefly News