Musician, soccer player and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane has embarrassingly failed to impress the crowd with his performance again

Shauwn Mkhize's son was performing his Gqom song in KwaMashu, north of Durban when the crowd blue-ticked him and his dancers

Reacting to the trending video, social media users hilariously claimed Andile is the one who pays event organisers to book him to perform at events

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Andile Mpisane failed to impress the crowd yet again. The Gqom artist was performing in KwaMashu, Durban when the fans blue-ticked his performance.

Andile Mpisane failed to impress the crowd in KwaMashu, Durban. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

A video of MaMkhize's son and his dancers doing their thing on stage while the crowd is standing still is doing the rounds on social media.

The clip was shared by a tweep named Nhlanhla Hlabisa on Twitter. He posted the clip and the hilarious snap of the first crowd that blue-ticked Andile Mpisane a while back in Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to video of Andile Mpisane's performance

Peeps took to Nhlanhla's comment section and agreed that Andile is forcing things. Some hilariously claimed that Andile pays event organisers to perform at gigs.

@BhekiNs1 said:

"Do they pay this guy for his performances or he performs for free?

@Siya_Mondliwa wrote:

"I actually think he pays to perform because what is this?"

@William_L_A_M commented:

"This is embarrassing to watch."

@Fumani_ said:

"People just hate the boy, hai."

@NJFuze1 wrote:

"Even the dancers are not feeling it."

@SarcasticJohn3 commented:

"How much does he pay event organizers to perform at these events?"

@AseniSakhie said:

"Lol, the song is not bad though, but the crowd is blue ticking him on purpose."

@aMabhoyz001 added:

"He must pay them to be happy for him."

Nasty C performs at MTV EMAs

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C finally performed at MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The rapper made history as the first South African rapper to do so.

The lush ceremony was held on Sunday, 13 November. Famous musicians, including Nasty C, dazzled at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A video of Nasty C walking the red carpet looking handsome in a casual fit plus lux sunglasses was shared by The Hype Collecter on Twitter. The rapper truly brought the house down; if anything is to go by the clips peeps shared online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News