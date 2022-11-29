Young South African rapper Nasty C has listed his favourite local rappers by posting their pics on his timeline

The likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Da Les made it to the There They Go hitmaker's list of Mzansi rappers who inspired him to work on his pen game

Nasty C also shared on the recent episode of The Episode that his favourite rappers when he was growing up were Proverb, AKA, Mr Selwyn, Maggz and K.O

Nasty C has taken to his timeline to post pics of his favourite Mzansi rappers. Stars such as Cassper Nyovest and K.O and AKA made the list the There They Go hitmaker posted on social media.

Nasty C listed his 5 favourite Mzansi rappers. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C posted AKA first, then Stogie T, K.O, Cassper Nyovest and lastly Da Les. He did not caption the snaps but many assumed that the five rappers are his favourite hip-hop artists in Mzansi.

He has worked with almost all of the rappers he posted on his official Instagram account. ZAlebs reports that Nasty C had a change of heart when he spoke to Darryly Nyamz on The Episode.

He said he grew up listening to AKA, Maggz, Proverb, Mr Selwyn and K.O. He did not mention Cassper on the recent episode of the podcast.

Nasty C's fans react to the list

Hip-hop heads took to the Durban-born rapper's comment section to share their thoughts on the five rappers he posted on his timeline.

thirsty__h said:

"Thank you for showing appreciation to the living SA Legends when they are still alive."

mayangakawax wrote:

"I think he is posting the features on his upcoming album."

mpdamonarch_ultraslimsrsa commented:

"You are inspired by these dudes, that's awesome."

simon.bongani.100 said:

"They're your brothers, all of them, thanks for showing love, bro."

unklekarlx asked:

"Top 5?"

ntobeko_hlabisa added:

"These are features on the upcoming album."

Nasty C performs at MTV EMAs

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C finally performed at MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The rapper made history as the first South African rapper to do so.

The lush ceremony was held on Sunday, 13 November. Famous musicians, including Nasty C, dazzled at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A video of Nasty C walking the red carpet looking handsome in a casual fit plus lux sunglasses was shared by The Hype Collecter on Twitter. The rapper truly brought the house down; if anything is to go by the clips peeps shared online.

