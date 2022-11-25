Nasty C has addressed his beef with A-Reece in an epic freestyle on Metro FM and his follow up unmastered song No Big Deal

The Durban-born rapper also opened up about why he hasn't collaborated with Sakordie and accused the rapper of doing him dirty when they first met

The song and the freestyle received rave reviews and many people agreed that Nasty is not beefing with A-Reece but had some things to get off his chest

Nasty C has opened up about his beef with A-Reece. The There They Go hitmaker has dropped an unmastered track addressing his beef with the A-Reece and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Nasty C has opened up about his beef with A-Reece. Image: @nasty_csa, @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

It all started with Nasty C's fire freestyle on Tbo Touch's show on Metro FM. The star has now dropped an unmastered song titled No Big Deal. In the song, he speaks about how his beef with A-Reece started.

TshisaLIVE reports that he wasn't dissing A-Reece in the freestyle or the track but just had things to "get off his chest". The publication reports that it has been said Nasty C and A-Reece have been beefing over the latter showing up late at Nasty's Ivyson Tour. He expected to perform after arriving late.

In the song, the Durban-born rapper said he doesn't even know why they're beefing but "I'm down to go either way at this point I'll leave it up to him".

Nasty C also explained that he hasn't sent Sarkodie a verse because he didn't shake his hand when they first met a few years back. He has declined two requests from Sakordie.

Hip-hop fans react to Nasty C's freestyle and new song

Peeps took to Nasty C's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on his new song and his freestyle on Metro FM.

paint_omkhulu_sd wrote:

"Bro, what you did on that Metro FM freestyle!"

sihleraps_sa said:

"You on another level king, no one comes to your level."

sitholebandile03 commented:

"This is why we love your music, bro."

perseverance473 wrote:

"Wait until Slimes say you're beefing. This ain't no beef but what you're actually going through this hits hard."

flwrfromthe53rd commented:

"It's okay to express yourself."

siasamkela said:

"Waiting for Baby Boy to respond. I hope he does. I sense some interesting sh¡t."

mnqobikay_ wrote:

"I heard that freestyle. You mentioned A-Reece?? that was tough king."

undyl_ added:

"What you did on Tbo Touch was fire."

Nasty C performs at MTV EMAs

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C finally performed at MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The rapper made history as the first South African rapper to do so.

The lush ceremony was held on Sunday, 13 November. Famous musicians, including Nasty C, dazzled at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A video of Nasty walking the red carpet looking handsome in a casual fit plus lux sunglasses was shared by The Hype Collecter on Twitter. The artist truly brought the house down; if anything is to go by the clips peeps shared online.

