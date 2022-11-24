Painter Lebani Sirenje also known as Rasta, caused a stir on social media again with another one of his infamous paintings

The painter recently paid tribute to former president Thabo Mbeki with a portrait, and people are unhappy

Mzansi has since taken to the comments section to react. One person said: "Looks like he is sniffing something."

@RastaArtist left tongues wagging again online following another one of his paintings.

The painter has his days when he makes beautiful portraits. He has been called out many times online for being "disrespectful" towards most of the late public figures, as people feel like he makes ugly portraits of them on purpose.

Defending his work, Daily Sun quoted him saying: "If you're an artist, your paintings must show different sides and angles. That is what confuses people. They don't understand my work," this was after he handed over the late Kuli Roberts' portrait to her friend Pabi Moloi live on eTV's Morning show.

Reacting to the painting of Thabo Mbeki, netizens said he could do better. @Mphomodau asked:

"His future looks?"

@Juve_ZA85 said:

"Here's an idea, next time reveal the painting and let the responders guess who you painted "

@KhaboVentere said:

"Nice one rasta but his eyebrows are white like his hair."

@David_tema:

"Paint Pravin and Andre De Ruyter I want to see something please. I can even send you money."

