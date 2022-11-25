Legendary Kwaito group Big Nuz are making a comeback in the music industry after taking a break following the death of group member R Mashesha

R Mashesha passed away in 2015 and both Danger and Mampintsha decided to focus on their solo careers but they've reunited to honour the late star

Social media users took to Mampintsha's comment section to let him know that they can't wait to dance to new Big Nuz music

Big Nuz is making a comeback in the music industry. The Kwaito group is expected to drop a new album in honour of late member, R Mashesha, later this Friday, 25 November.

Big Nuz are set to drop their new album in honour of late R Mashesha. Image: @mampintsha_shimora, @dangergevaar

Danger and Mampintsha last dropped new music as Big Nuz when R Mashesha passed away in 2015. Seven years later, the artists have reunited to honour their fallen friend.

Daily Sun reports that Danger said they believe R Mashesha is the one who brought them together, adding that he's a good ancestor to them. He said after Mashesha's death, him and Mampintsha decided to focus on their solo projects.

Big Nuz dropped their lead single titled Ngeke last Friday. Mampintsha also took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, 24 November to announce that they're releasing the album on Friday. He captioned the album cover:

"The long awaited Big Nuz album drops this Friday! We are paying tribute to our soldier R Mashesha with this album. I hope you are ready! Fakani amadimas."

Big Nuz fans react to news of Kwaito group's new album

dadaboyehiz said:

"The Legendary Big Nuz."

fairway_goat wrote:

"Never forgotten means most meaningful memories... Umlilo wase Nuz nezase Afro."

moxey_bobelo commented:

"This trio made my upbringing special yaaz, especially festive yhoo."

dandennis.chino said:

"NEVER STOP honouring your BROTHER."

zazahuncho wrote:

"Drop already my friend."

nhlanhlalacosta added:

"Big Nuz was the best, brig back that fire. Guys, we miss Nuz."

