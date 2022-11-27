Sho Madjozi gave her fans a trip down memory lane by sharing receipts of her performance in New York

The star dazzled at the Madison Square Garden almost a week ago, and she's still high from the amazing accomplishment

She posted a video with the crowd chanting her name, and SA was very proud that she waved the flag high

Sho Madjozi performing at Madison Square Garden in New York. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Sho Madjozi shared more images and a video opening the show for Belgian singer Stromae at Madison Square Garden on her social media.

The John Cena songstress was still in awe of the magical two-night event held on the 21 and 22 November at the world-famous New York.

At the time, Sho had just released her new single titled Toro featuring American rapper DDG.

The US crowd loved her and repeatedly shouted her name after her performance. She said this about the show on Instagram:

"What an honour to play the legendary Madison Square Garden! Thank you for this opportunity, Stromae, and for believing in me. What an incredible time to be alive."

South Africans were beyond proud of her after seeing the video of the crowd's electrifying reaction.

Watch the short video below:

@fumo_kane said:

"These are villagers' dreams ❤️! Live it up"

@brisbaneafrobeatsfestival wrote:

"Most underrated .❤"

@lethabomonareng mentioned:

"It must the best feeling in the world."

@timulaus_vanessa added:

"The music video is the best."

@sahiphopday2day stated:

"Wow, man incredible."

@dumasderauly said:

"Awesome performance and great messaging!"

@multiversef wrote:

"You did that Queen. The crowd reactions are priceless by the way.❤️"

@noe_noie_noemie shared:

"You were amazing! So happy to have seen you at MSG!"

