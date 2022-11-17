Sho Madjozi has admitted that she was indeed drunk on the videos doing rounds on social media

The singer guested on Da L.E.S' YouTube show, Posted With Da L.E.S & Friends, and clips of her looking buzzed trended on Twitter

Peeps are happy their suspicions were confirmed and they praised the star for owning up to her drunk antics

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sho Madjozi has confirmed that she was drunk on Da L.E.S' podcast, Posted With Da L.E.S & Friends.

Sho Madjozi has owned up to her drunken antics caught on Da L.E.S' podcast, 'Posted With Da L.E.S & Friends.' Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

The confirmation came after a video of the John Cena singer looking tipsy circulated on Twitter.

Sho shared in a tweet that she was indeed drunk by making fun of her drunk behaviour seen in the trending clip. After seeing how buzzed she was, the star said that she will never drink with Da L.E.S again.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Of course, online peeps were happy that their suspicions were confirmed. Many netizens said they love how she owned up to everything. Online users claimed if she had released a media statement, the fun would have been ruined.

Other peeps present in the comments continued trolling the star. Some even coined a new word inspired by Sho Madjozi's drunk behaviour on camera.

Even after the confirmation, online detectives still continued digging. Peep analysed how Sho was the only one who got drunk despite Da L.E.S also being seen with a glass full of alcoholic beverages next to him.

See other hilarious reactions below:

@__Tidi__ said:

"Funny how he seems sober like a judge and has you lit, Les is wild."

@MangeFinesse shared:

" It was funny to watch and cute though!"

@afrikanhair replied:

“The nose is so cute, omg I don’t wanna cry” haibo Sho Madjozi "

@NtateSerei commented:

" Funniest thing ever."

@modikwe5 wrote:

"You should have asked @MacGUnleashed for tips before drowning. "

@Gajeni_ also said:

"Lol, y'all were lit and so flirtatious "

@Nationdanash added:

"You were done! Done!!!"

Watch Sho Madjozi's full YouTube podcast interview with Da L.E.S below:

Sho Madjozi's podcast interview with DA L.E.S had peeps convinced she was drunk

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi sat down with Da Les on the rapper's YouTube show, Posted With Da L.E.S & Friends, and short interview clips have gone viral.

Tweeps were left convinced that the John Cena hitmaker was intoxicated during the interview.

A popular Twitter account dedicated to South African Hip hop, @SAHIPHOPFEEDs, shared a snippet of the interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News