Sho Mdjozi is popular among South African children not only for her music but also for her trendy and colourful braids

Sho rocks African hairstyles with unique colours or accessories that make kids want to imitate her

The John Cena hitmaker's pink braids are currently kids' favourite, especially since Madjozi began promoting her children's book while rocking them

Sho Mdjozi is a leading figure in the South African music industry, but what distinguishes her is her passion for all things authentic and one-of-a-kind.

While other celebrities are fond of wigs and weaves, Sho is frequently seen sporting African hairstyles. The star adores cornrows and always adds a twist to the hairstyle to keep it fresh and appropriate for any occasion.

Madjozi's love for cornrows has even rubbed off on children, making some of her haistyles more iconic.

Briefly News looks back at some of Sho Madjozi's popular hairstyles that had kids flocking to the nearest salon to imitate.

1. Sho Madjozi's John Cena black braids

Sho's song John Cena went viral among global netizens.

Being the creative musician that she is and probably grateful to the people who made the track popular, Madjozi had the name "John Cena" braided onto her hair.

The braids may not be convenient for everyone or have the same meaning when worn by someone else, but it doesn't hurt to try them out because the star looked stunning while rocking them.

2. Sho Madjozi's pink braids

This braided hairstyle is currently popular among Mzansi children.

It has become a hit thanks to the musician rocking the pink gorgeous cornrows while promoting her children's book Shoma and the Stars in the pink hairstyle.

3. Sho Madjozi's thick and colourful cornrows

The stunner loves a pop of colour in all of her braid styles.

The lime cornrows she rocked on Instagram looked different from the ones she's usually spotted in. They were thick and had lime edges that looked natural and not out of place.

4. Sho Madjozi loves cornrows with beads

The Mzansi star's braids are usually colourful, but she also likes to add beads to them. The look may seem too much but the star always effortlessly pulls it.

The beaded cornrows are probably a favourite among kids who frequently copy Sho's hairstyles.

