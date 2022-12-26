Somizi Mhlongo is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry as he never fails to flaunt his stunning outfits online

Somgaga always looks the part at every event he attends, and his fans adore him for his fashion sense

Briefly News looks at the top five fashion moments that had South Africans' jaws dropped after SomG's photos trended

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Somizi Mhlongo’s bizarre outfits always go viral on social media. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo is blessed with versatility in everything he does. The media personality dominates every space he enters, whether it's television or radio, and he does it like it's second nature.

The star's versatility extends not only to his line of work but also to his fashion sense. SomG always rocks clothes that many people would consider too outrageous to wear, but as the iconic figure that he is, he effortlessly wears the bizarre clothing.

Briefly News examines the star's 2022 looks, which went viral on Instagram.

1. Somizi looked amazing in a long black gown on Idols SA

The singing competition judge simply couldn't sit through any episode of the show without looking stunning.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SomG always shared photos of his outfits from each episode, and in one of the posts, he looked regal in a black gown.

Many Instagram users were left in awe by the look, with some even dubbing him the "new age Lebo Mathosa" due to the blonde wig Somizi effortlessly wore.

2. Somizi's weird photo shoot in a bathroom while wearing a leather suit and gold boots

One cannot discuss Somizi's fashion sense without mentioning some of his bizarre photo poses.

As seen on the Idols SA judge's Instagram, he recently attended the Grammy nomination celebration for Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Somgaga wore everything shiny to the lavish ceremony, from his suit to his high heel boots. Even though SomSom's shirt was hidden by the jackets, its gleaming lush fabric stood out.

Check out the photos Somgaga posted that were taken in the restroom:

3. Somizi nearly finished all of the fabric with his Idols SA finale look

During the Idols SA Season 18 finale, the media personality's outfit train stole the show.

Somgaga shared five stunning photos of him dressed in the huge outfit. There was also a video on Instagram of the star making a grand entrance.

4. Hair is the name of the game for Somizi

Somizi's hair served as an accessory in the following stunning looks. Even though he wore colorful, eye-catching clothing, the hairstyles he pulled off were what really stood out.

The fashionista rocked every hairstyle, from aesthetic Afro styled to his preference to weaves as long as his height in length.

Take a look at the photos below:

5. Somizi's Mauritius vacation Instagram content

Somizi served social media content for days when he traveled to Mauritius with fellow media personality Mihlali Ndamase.

The 50-year-old's Instagram page was filled with lush vacation pics. If we're talking about the snaps, the clothes definitely stood out.

Somgaga rocked every satin color imaginable, leaving his fans salivating online.

Somizi's outfit dressed entirely in green, was a sight to behold. The green shorts and shirt two-piece outfit with sandals and a hat went viral among netizens. The post received over 80 000 likes from people who couldn't get enough of the fabric.

Moosa's Fabric, like any of Somizi's outfits, was responsible for the pretty two-piece satin fabric.

Check out all of the photos below:

Somizi to launch own kiddies' clothing line

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to social media to make a major announcement. The media personality said he will launch his kiddies clothing line in a few months' time.

He shared that everything was going according to plan. Somgaga told millions of his followers that his goal is for every parent to afford Sompire Kids gear.

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge posted a clip of himself writing his affirmations on a vision board. The star hilarious failed to write the perseverance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News