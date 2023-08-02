Sho Madjozi's fans have been wondering what the BET award-winning star has been up to after disappearing from social media

Sho Madjozi has not been as active as she used to be on social media for a while and Mzansi Twitter users are now poking fun at her

Twitter users were recently left rolling on the floor with laughter after a naughty netizen said she disappeared because she wanted to be like John Cena

Sho Madjozi has not been sharing content on social media as much as her fans would like her to. The top South African singer and rapper has been making great music but fans want her to be active on her pages.

Sho Madjozi’s disappearance from social media sparks hilarious conversation. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi makes fun of Sho Madjozi's disappearance

Sho Madjozi's name recently popped up on timelines after a tweep mentioned that the Huku hitmaker disappeared from social media after releasing her hit song John Cena.

The tweet implied that people can't see her anymore because of the song. The post read:

"Sho Madjozi's dream came true, she wanted to be like John Cena and now we can't see her."

SA shares hilarious reactions to post about Sho Madjozi's disappearance from social media

The now-viral post left peeps rolling on the floor with laughter. Many said Sho Madjozi should explain her recent disappearance from social media.

@ribz_rb said:

"You are so wrong for this and guess what? It lowkey makes sense so I give it to you"

@TheRealSmomoh added:

"Lol, that escalated the wrong way "

@Tuyakula_10 asked:

"What happened?"

Source: Briefly News