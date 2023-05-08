Sho Madjozi is unlike other top celebrities who prefer fancy wigs and long hair to braids and cornrows

The star is popular for always rocking stunning looks that have also become popular among her young fans

The BET Award-winning South African rapper and songwriter loves having pick braids, beaded braids and retro-inspired looks

Sho Madjozi takes the crown when it comes to rocking eye-catching hairstyles. The popular rapper has made a name for always wearing beautiful hairstyles.

Sho Madjozi has inspired her fans with the iconic hairstyles she rocks. Image: @shomadjozi

Sho Madjozi is among the few South African stars who never wear wigs or short hair. The Limpopo-born hitmaker always wears stunning braided hairstyles.

Briefly News looks at four of Sho Madjozi's most iconic hairstyles

Sho Madjozi wears black straight-up braids with stunning colourful beads

Whether she is on international stages, in music videos or globetrotting, Sho Madjozi, real name Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif always keeps her hair vibey and interesting. The Huku singer wowed her Instagram followers when she wore black braids and accessorised them with bright-coloured beads.

Who said black hairstyles should be boring?

Sho Madjozi pays hommage to John Cena with a funky hairstyle

According to ZAlebs, Sho Madjozi took things up a notch when she got wrestler John Cena's name braided on her head.

Per the publication, the BET Award-winning superstar rocked the cool style soon after releasing her global hit single, John Cena. She wrote:

"Shooting the John Cena cover art was ICONIC ."

Sho Madjozi's fans react to rapper's iconic John Cena hairstyle

As usual, the singer got Mzansi's attention when she shared pictures of her extraordinary look.

Many lauded her and the team for thinking outside the box.

@kiferacer011 said:

"love u and love john cena i am listening to the song right now."

@jey_rabbit26 added:

"love u so much"

@tshegofatso2245 noted:

"Wow that so nice on you."

@grahamlion01 commented:

"That is an interesting hair do."

Sho Madjozi sparks controversy with her African goddess-inspired beaded look

The John Cena hitmaker always makes sure she leaves her followers at a loss for words with her iconic hairstyles. Sho Madjozi pulled out all the stops when she accessorised her hair with stunning beads.

The singer had the whole country taking notes after sharing stunning pictures of the hairstyle.

Sho Madjozi ditches her colourful braids for a blonde look that shocked Mzansi

According to Jacaranda FM, Sho Madjozi's followers had to do a double take after the star shared a picture of a different look.

The singer decided to deviate from her usual style and bleached her natural hair. Sho assured her followers that her hair was not relaxed, it was a temporary look. She captioned the post:

