In the ever-entertaining world of TikTok, a recent video from an American user has taken South Africans by storm. The video in question features an American man boldly declaring that picking a fight with a South African person means picking a fight with the entire nation.

The long history of battles the Mzansi people have had to face has created a unity that not many other nations will understand.

American man warning not to pick a fight with SA

The TikTok video, shared by @theafrofuturist_, shows the American user's assertion with a tone of both humour and respect. He acknowledges that South Africans have an unmatched sense of unity and loyalty to one another. In his words, provoking a South African is akin to picking a fight with an entire nation.

His message is clear: don't engage, don't tweet, don'tdon't share GIFs, don't comment, or you're asking for trouble.

Take a look:

South African's have a good laugh

South Africans have responded to this declaration with laughter and recognition of the deep sense of unity that binds their diverse nation. The nation, known for its rich cultural tapestry and complex history, has repeatedly shown that South Africans stand together as one in times of celebration or adversity.

Read some comments:

@Lisel_23:

"We might come from diverse backgrounds, but our unity is unbreakable!"

@PhumileZum:

"This video makes us laugh, but it also warms our hearts. We are South Africa!"

@LoyaltyMatters:

"Mess with one, mess with all. That's the South African way!"

@User42527:

"This TikTok video is a delightful reminder of the strength of our national bonds."

@Fanatic99:

"I love how our unique unity is celebrated around the world!"

