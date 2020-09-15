Proudly South African: Happy Heritage Day images, quotes, and messages

South Africa has many tribes, including the Afrikaans, English, Ndebele, Xhosa, Zulu, Pedi, Sotho, Tswana, Swazi, Venda, and Tsonga. Their traditional attires, native food, and local dialects are among the many unique things that represent this country's culture. SA set aside a day to appreciate and celebrate everyone's culture. Discover Happy Heritage Day images, quotes, and messages to share with loved ones.

Heritage Day is one of South Africa's most celebrated holidays. The locals celebrate by appreciating the diversity of customs and traditions. They wine and dine, visit tourist sites, post happy Heritage Day messages and memes on social media, and so on.

Happy Heritage Day in 2023

Happy Heritage Day in South Africa is also called National Braai Day, Shisa Nyama, or Ukosa. It is an annual occasion celebrated on the 24th of September.

What is the cultural heritage of South Africa?

Heritage Day originates from the KwaZulu region natives. They used to call it Shaka Day. To them, this occasion commemorated Shaka, the great Zulu ruler. Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) proposed the Public Holidays Bill to the first-ever democratic SA government to make Shaka Day a national heritage day for all communities.

The first Heritage Day was on the 24th of September 1995. National Braai Day was celebrated on the same day in 2005. Braai became the meal that marked the occasion.

Happy Heritage Day quotes

Unity is the most important language on this special occasion. The day is also marked by sharing traditional meals to remind the people of their cultural roots. Below are some Happy Heritage Day Nelson Mandela quotes to inspire you as you celebrate this day:

We can change the world and make it a better place. It is in your hands to make a difference. - Nelson Mandela

No one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails. A nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens but its lowest ones. - Nelson Mandela

Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation. - Nelson Mandela

We dedicate this day to all the heroes and heroines in this country and the rest of the world who sacrificed in many ways and surrendered their lives so that we could be free. - Nelson Mandela

I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons will live together in harmony with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for, and to see realized. But my Lord, if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die. - Nelson Mandela

Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies. - Nelson Mandela

What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead. - Nelson Mandela

Lead from the back - and let others believe they are in front. - Nelson Mandela

No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite. - Nelson Mandela

The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear. - Nelson Mandela

If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner. - Nelson Mandela

For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. - Nelson Mandela

You sharpen your ideas by reducing yourself to the level of the people you are with and a sense of humor and a complete relaxation, even when you’re discussing serious things, does help to mobilize friends around you. And I love that. - Nelson Mandela

I hate race discrimination most intensely and in all its manifestations. I have fought it all during my life; I fight it now, and will do so until the end of my days. - Nelson Mandela

Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another and suffer the indignity of being the skunk of the world - Nelson Mandela

Happy Heritage Day messages

Gather and indulge in Shisa Nyama or Braais on Heritage Day. Here are some beautiful messages you can share with your friends and loved ones as you invite them to join you for the celebrations:

May this occasion remind us that our culture and heritage define our present and future.

Happy Braai Day to my family. Heritage is the most precious thing we have.

to my family. Heritage is the most precious thing we have. Happy Heritage Day, my friends. Joint efforts are essential in saving our heritage.

Heritage is what defines us and our values. Please join us for delicious Shisa Nyama today.

today. We have to be sensitive and sensible towards our heritage. Happy Braai Day , everyone.

, everyone. Happy Braai Day , my loved ones. Let us join hands to preserve our heritage.

, my loved ones. Let us join hands to preserve our heritage. Happy Heritage Day! Let us show some responsibility towards our heritage. I love you all.

Our culture gives us a unique identity. May we have the best Heritage Day.

As we celebrate this Heritage Day, may it remind us that preserving our culture is our duty.

There is nothing more special about our culture than Shisa Nyama . Let's meet for some today.

. Let's meet for some today. On Heritage Day, let us promise ourselves that we will do our bit to preserve our roots.

If we lose our heritage, we will have nothing left in our hands that defines how glorious our past was. Let us do our best to save it.

There is something unique and special about every culture, which makes it stand out. Let us preserve it together. I am sending warm wishes to you on this special occasion.

This special occasion is a reminder to all of us that we are gradually losing our culture, which is the biggest asset we have.

Happy Heritage and Braai Day, my friends. We must never forget our roots. Our culture gives us strength and makes us unique.

Day, my friends. We must never forget our roots. Our culture gives us strength and makes us unique. Heritage should be preserved and passed on to the next generations. Receive special greetings on this occasion.

Culture is too precious, and we must unite to preserve it.

We must preserve our heritage to leave something precious behind for generations. I am sending you my best wishes on this occasion.

Letting our heritage get lost in this race of life is the biggest wrong we are doing. May every day be a reminder of our sense of belonging.

Monuments are not for the dead but for those who are alive. Let us save them and preserve them.

We all should pledge to preserve our heritage because it makes us unique in this world.

Warm greetings on this special occasion to everyone. We are all part of the heritage and must work together to keep it intact.

The occasion of Heritage Day is for every individual and needs the contribution of every person.

Our heritage needs our attention, time, and efforts; we must unite to save it.

There is no way like returning to a spot that remains unaltered to discover the manners by which you have changed.

How is Heritage Day celebrated?

Locals mark the day by engaging in activities that show they value South African culture. They visit the country's cultural attraction areas, buy cultural pieces from local artisans, share a Braai meal, learn a few words from local languages, and so on. They also post funny Happy Heritage Day memes on social media. Here are some cute Braai Day memes:

Happy Braai Day memes

Braai is an Afrikaans word. It means to grill or roast (meat) over open coals. Most South Africans eat Braai meals on Heritage Day. There are many traditional barbecue/Braai foods – soups, stews, curries, homemade flatbreads, pizzas, and so much more. You can grill, slow roast (on the higher shelf), or cook the stew in a pot (known as a 'potjie') over a Braai.

Heritage Day is a day to obey the crab! Preheat a hardwood, charcoal, or gas grill and lightly oil the grate. Mix butter, garlic, and olive oil in a bowl and generously brush onto the crab. Cook the crabs on the preheated grill for about 5 to 6 minutes. Ensure you turn it severally until the shell turns brown.

What does Heritage Day mean?

It is a national holiday marked on the 24th of September to celebrate the different cultures in South Africa. The event encourages people in Mzansi to appreciate their cultural diversity and beliefs.

How did Heritage Day start?

The Zulu people celebrated their legendary ancestral leader named Shaka on the 24th of September every year. In 1995, the South African Parliament passed a bill to make the holiday a national Heritage Day for all communities countrywide. People celebrate their social heritage on this day.

What do we eat on Heritage Day?

The holiday is marked on the same day as National Braai Day. Friends and family share traditional Braai stews and roasts (Shisa Nyama) with drinks. Wine, whiskey, and beer are among the main alcoholic drinks people have on this day.

Is it necessary to celebrate Heritage Day?

Celebrating the occasion reminds people of their country's culture and gives them a sense of belonging. The event is also a way of preserving and passing the culture on to the younger generations.

How is Heritage Day celebrated in schools?

Schools in SA also contribute to preserving the country's culture and traditions. They encourage students to celebrate this annual event through cultural dance competitions, drama skits and plays, sports events, etc.

Is Heritage Day the same as Braai Day?

Heritage Day and Braai Day are the same in South Africa. Over the years, Shaka's Day has evolved to become National Heritage Day in SA. Today, most locals call it the National Braai Day or Shisa Nyama or Ukosa.

Send your loved ones happy Heritage Day messages, quotes, and images. Express your love for this day and your country by spending time with family and friends.

