A man shared a shocking video of his facial burns, caused when his pressure cooker malfunctioned and exploded after he removed the lid too soon, leading to serious injuries

The video shared on TikTok showed his face at different stages of recovery, from peeling to the painful healing process, causing debates online

The viral clip sparked strong reactions, ranging from sympathy to advice about reading instructions carefully before attempting to use appliances

Appliances, especially ones like pressure cookers, can be very useful but also dangerous if not handled correctly. We sometimes assume we know how to use them, but neglecting the user instructions can lead to serious accidents.

A man, TikTok user @sherifflegit, shared a video showing the aftermath of his horrifying pressure cooker accident, and the clip went viral, attracting 3.7M views and thousands of comments.

The man shows off his injuries

In the video, the man shows the aftermath of his horrific pressure cooker accident. The clip begins with his showing the improved state of his face after the injury, but as the clip progresses, it reveals the painful process of the burnt skin peeling off.

Despite his suffering, he attempts to eat eggs, only able to move his mouth while the rest of his face remains still from the burns. In the caption, he explains that he still hears the explosion sound echoing in his mind, even after the incident.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the importance of knowing how to use appliances

The video gained 104K likes and over 3.9K comments, from social media users expressing shock and asking questions about how it happened. Some advised that he should have read the pressure cooker's instructions more carefully, while others shared similar incidents. The man's video was not reason enough for others to stop using pressure cookers.

User @Seeking Knowledge added:

"You used it wrong. You have to let the steam out before trying to open it."

User @eurika said:

"Same thing happened to me in 2016, and I did not even open it. I just took it from one stove plate to one that's off, and it exploded."

User @Mquathy shared:

"Pressure cookers are not the problem…. provided it's used right… e.g you must first realise pressure before you open it."

User @Kane34 added:

"When your pressure cooking is done, put it in the sink and turn on the cold water. That will bring the pressure down in seconds."

User @Pretty said:

"Chai! so sorry 🥰 I refuse to have this in my kitchen despite how desperate I need it. I fear for my children 🥺 I have seen lots of accidents like this. it is well."

User @ENZYME asked:

"The fact you had a motor accident means everybody should stop using cars?"

