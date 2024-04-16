A South African woman took to social media to share an unfortunate cooking ordeal

Lerato shared a video showing herself in bandages after a pressure cooker exploded on her

She thanked God for sparring her life and left many netizens disturbed by her experience

A woman expressed gratitude for surviving a pressure cooker explosion ordeal. Image: @leratomatlalepoo

Source: TikTok

Preparing a meal using a pressure cooker resulted in a traumatic experience for one Mzansi woman.

Woman thanks God for being alive

Lerato (@leratomatlalepoo) shared a TikTok video showing her arm and upper body wrapped in bandages as she revealed that she was recovering from a pressure cooker explosion.

The young woman said she was in pain for seven hours following the tragic ordeal and was thankful to God to be alive.

"We serve a living God," she said.

Are pressure cookers safe to use?

According to IFAS Extension, early pressure cooker models got a reputation for being "dangerous" due to their poorly constructed weighted valves, which easily got clogged while cooking.As the pressure built up in the cooker, gaskets would blow, causing water or steam to spew out or the lid to fly off.

Thankfully, the design of pressure cookers has since been improved, and are said to be much safer to use.

Pressure cooker explosion leaves SA disturbed

Lerato's video left many netizens disturbed by the potential dangers of using a pressure cooker. Others shared their reluctance to buy one, while some offered comforting words for Lerato.

GoitsiModimo_M said:

"At this point I wish pressure cooker could be taken off the shelves. That thing is a ticking bomb . Askies, speedy recovery ."

luyolo_n said:

"Thank God you're ok. I've been seeing a number of posts about these pressure cooker explosions... pretty scary. I do not think I'll use mine ever again."

MQE@L replied:

Guys what I noticed with my pressure cooker, is that it does not open if it has pressure."

Promise_Ear commented:

"Pressure cooker yoooo Sorry."

Legal PodcastSA said:

"A sign for me not to buy it."

Tebby commented:

"Me removing pressure cooker from cart."

@Lets Dress Together commented:

"Pressure cooker must be recalled. I burned half of my body in Feb."

