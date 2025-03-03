ActionSA wants the government to trim the size of the cabinet instead of increasing the Value Added Tax

The party said it would table a proposed amendment to the Constitution to do away with deputy ministers

South Africans agreed with Herman Mashaba's party, saying that there were too many cabinet ministers

ActionSA proposed that deputy ministers be done away with so that the government could trim expenses and avoid increasing the VAT. Image: @ActionSA_2026

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

GAUTENG – ActionSA wants the government to start trimming down on the size of cabinet members instead of expecting people to pay more Value Added Tax (VAT).

During a special press briefing on Monday, 03 March 2025, Parliamentary leader Athol Trollip said the government need to be focused on trimming the fat before increasing VAT.

The 2025 Budget Speech, originally scheduled for 19 February, was postponed after some cabinet members objected to the proposed 2% VAT increase.

ActionSA wants cabinet to do away with deputy ministers

During the press briefing, Trollip noted that the party would table a proposed amendment to the Constitution, to do away with deputy ministers. They also want ministers’ perks to be slashed.

The party noted that with the executive increasing following the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), an extra R239 million was now spent.

"We say, cut the fat, don't increase VAT," he said.

Trollip added that they wanted to see which parties objected to the proposed amendment.

"Parties that vote against it will have to put their hands to their hearts and say we are voting against this because we endorse corruption, or because we think we have a really good cabinet at the moment," he continued.

Cabinet meets for second budget meeting

ActionSA’s announcement came on the same day that a special cabinet meeting took place to iron out issues before the budget speech on 12 March.

Cabinet members did meet on 25 February but couldn’t agree on the reworked budget either. This was even though the contentious VAT hike wasn’t included in the reworked budget.

Following the failed meeting, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that there would be another meeting on 3 March where more submissions would be made.

South Africans agree with ActionSA

The party’s statement resonated with many, as social media users agreed that there were too many cabinet members.

Khaza MooLa said:

“Honestly, we don't need so many ministers.”

Mampingandile Mzamisti added:

“Imagine having two deputy ministers for each department. It’s just a waste of taxpayer money.”

Hloks Molaudi stated:

“So true. They must start with the bloated cabinet. Merge portfolios and cut all deputy ministers. Also, cut all free everything for parliamentarians.”

Morne Botha questioned:

“Why is it not like in any other business? If it goes in the red, then stop bonuses and increases. But no, it’s the government, how can they not give, give, give?

Sally Henstock stated:

“Reduce cabinet members (and all their hangers-on) by at least 50%.”

Source: Briefly News