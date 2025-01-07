ActionSA has stated that the Democratic Alliance (DA) was guilty of wasteful expenditure despite preaching against it

The party noted John Steenhuisen had three vehicles in his cavalcade despite the DA saying no minister used blue light brigades

South Africans weighed in on ActionSA's comments, with some saying that all politicians were the same, no matter the party

ActionSA has John Steenhuisen’s security detail, saying that the DA was also guilty of wasteful expenditure. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Deaan Vivier

ActionSA is accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) of being hypocrites.

Herman Mashaba’s party questioned why DA leader John Steenhuisen spent so much on his security detail, when the party complained about wasteful expenditure.

Steenhuisen details amount he spends on security

ActionSA made the comment after Steenhuisen revealed how much he had spent on his security detail.

The Minister of Agriculture stated, in response to a parliamentary question, that he used three luxury SUVs as part of his security detail for official duties. Each is valued at more than R1 million.

Dereleen James, an ActionSA Member of the National Assembly, said that Steenhuisen's admission contradicted a previous statement that no DA minister uses blue light brigades.

"ActionSA will fight tirelessly to end this profligate travel and put a stop to the unchecked extravagance and patronage enjoyed by the partners in the grand coalition.

“Those who are clearly unwilling to give up self-serving excesses that fly in the face of the poverty that is the daily fare of millions of South Africans who go to bed hungry each day," James said.

Social media divided by comments

ActionSA’s comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some saying that the party were engaging in cheap politics.

Steven Gooding said:

“He's no different to any other politician.”

Graeme Glass added:

“At the end of the day, a politician is a politician.”

@leona_kleynhans asked:

“Has ASA actually seen John Steenhuisen using blue lights?”

@_JS_Bond_ stated:

“You guys are mamparas. The cars are from the previous administration, so John did not waste or spend anything. The vehicles are already fitted with the lights. John confirmed that he uses vehicles fitted with lights; he did not confirm that he uses the lights.”

@MariaJacob49230 said:

“ASA busy with cheap politics.”

@Singlelove1234 added:

“ActionSA must please post the make, amount and sizes of its Mayor in Tshwane’s cavalcade. As well as all other office bearers. Let’s see what they have to hide.”

@davidson_home stated:

“And here we go again. ASA is attacking the DA. What childishness.”

Mashaba explains decision to dump DA for ANC

In a related article, Mashaba explained the decision to partner with the African National Congress in Gauteng.

Briefly News reported that ActionSA were previously in an alliance with the DA in Tshwane, but ditched that partnership.

Mashaba previously stated he would never go into a coalition with the ANC, but now changed his mind.

Source: Briefly News