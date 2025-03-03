Laiza, known as 'The Mop Driver', is popular for her love for her boss's kids, whom she sometimes features on her social media pages and her cleaning expertise

The energetic domestic worker shared a video revealing her simple but effective method for cleaning sneakers using common household items, getting the attention of many

Social media users were impressed by how easily the dirt came off, with many expressing gratitude for the tip, and some suggesting brand sponsors for Laiza

A domestic worker shared her easy method for cleaning sneakers using three household items. Image: Laiza The Mop Driver

Loxals are increasingly finding ways to remove stains and dirt from their valuable items using simple household methods that require little effort. With common cleaning products like dishwashing liquid soap and other products, many are discovering easy hacks to get things spotless without spending much time or money.

These DIY solutions are becoming more popular as people share their tips online, proving that effective cleaning doesn't always need expensive products or complicated techniques. A popular domestic worker under the Facebook handle Laiza 'The Mop Driver,' shared a quick and simple solution for cleaning sneakers, leaving many social media users in awe.

Laiza displays her sneaker-cleaning technique

In the clip, Laiza stands in the kitchen with the sneakers placed on a lined kitchen counter for hygiene purposes before showing her the cleaning ingredients: bicarbonate of soda, toothpaste, and Sunlight dishwashing liquid. She mixes a tablespoon of each into a paste and uses an old toothbrush to wipe away the dirt.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA show gratitude to the lady for the plug

Social media users flooded the comment section thanking Laiza for her tip. Many were impressed at how fast the dirt disappeared, and some even suggested that brands such as Sunlight and Vinegar should sponsor the energetic domestic worker as she often used them for cleaning hacks.

Laiza's talent as 'The Mop Driver' gained her much attention online, and many were eager to try the hack on their sneakers.

Locals called for a few cleaning brands to sponsor a domestic worker who always markets them. Image: Laiza The Mop Driver

User @NesenganiPfareloElva commented:

"Wow, thanks, we are learning everyday 😊."

User @IsabelNgere added:

"Love you Deputy parent. Keep us informed."

User @TsatjieMashaleNunu commented:

"Tell your bosses that I love them for loving you, I can see the love in your eyes my dear."

User @ReneJooste added:

"Hi deputy parent 😁 . Great tip. I'll definitely use this.""

User @YolanderAyorinteMelisaMatara said:

"You need promo especially vinegar they should do something for you."

User @LoiceMahlunge joked:

"Stop giving us pressure, we are not getting paid like yours and we don't have all this time."

