Student Starts Food Business at Res and Shows It Off, SA Applauds: "Good Choice"

One student captured people's attention in Mzansi after launching her own food business at her university residence.

Woman starts food business at res

The young lady's inspiring story has sparked praise from social media users, with many admiring her entrepreneurial spirit and drive to succeed while studying.

@asemahle.lanzela took to her TikTok account where she showcased her hustle. In the video, she is seen preparing delicious homemade meals for fellow students and went on to flex how she placed them in white packaging bags to sell them.

Her reason for venturing into the food business is unknown; however, many students in South Africa do face financial struggles, which led to many protests that had occurred last month. The babe's video gained massive traction online as netizens applauded her ambition and work ethic.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps clap for the student

The young lady's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Nokwa_dangazela said:

"This is the content we need to see, good luck."

MaVeelakazi wished her well saying:

"Wow, may God bless the works of your hands nana."

Neelo wrote:

"Food looks so good."

Servingthetea said:

"This I will support instead of taking out begging bowl to beg or look fOR pity mogal decided to work for her money kip goinng nanaa."

Asa_Roman@ Digital marketing commented:

"Good choice, all the best stranger."

How students and young people keep their businesses thriving

To succeed as a business owner, be well-organised by creating a daily to-do list and focusing on high-priority tasks. According to Investopedia, utilising online resources like Trello, Microsoft Planner, Notion, and Airtable, and use a simple Excel spreadsheet for organisational needs, especially in the early days is essential.

Successful businesses maintain detailed accounting records to monitor financial standing and identify potential challenges early on. Businesses now maintain physical and cloud records to prevent data loss in case of disasters like fires or computer viruses.

To succeed, it's crucial to analyse your competitors. Larger companies invest in this intelligence. Analysing your competition depends on your business. For restaurant or store owners, visit their location, ask customers, or stay updated on trade publications. For manufacturing businesses, follow news, communicate with customers, and scrutinise publicly available financial information.

To be successful, consider calculated risks and consider the downside if the situation doesn't work out. This helps you decide if to pursue the risk or consider other opportunities. It's also important to be smart about timing business ventures, considering factors like popularity, technological advancements, and consumer behavior.

It is also important to be creative and strategic, stay focused on your goals, provide great customer service and be consistent to prepare to make some sacrifices.

