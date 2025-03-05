“Cyril When I Catch You”: SA Stunned How Actuarial Science Graduate Earns Money

TikTokker Palesa Mogorosi, who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science degree last year, shared what she did for a living

The reveal of her current job, which requires much creativity, showed that she wasn't working in her field of study

Local members of the online community were quite surprised to see that Palesa had not yet got a job that matched her well-respected degree

An actuarial science graduate shared with Mzansi what she did for a living. Images: @nailedbyleesa

Source: TikTok

While the journey to earning a degree can be tough, the road ahead to getting the job you applied for can be just as difficult.

A young woman surprised online users when she shared that what she studied didn't match the job paying her bills.

Degree vs the job

Palesa Mogorosi, who shared on her TikTok account that she received a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science degree in April last year, revealed to app users that she made money by becoming a nail tech.

Based in Khunwana in the North West province, the 'Nailed by Leesa' business owner stated that people wouldn't regret using her services after she showed some of her work.

Take a look at the TikTok post here.

Palesa showed the internet her work as a nail tech. Images: @nailedbyleesa

Source: TikTok

What is actuarial science?

An explanation of actuarial science provided by the University of Cape Town notes that the profession sees people identifying and evaluating an organisation's uncertain future events and financial risks.

Actuarial scientists typically work in risk management, banking, or insurance.

Mzansi shows graduate support

A few local members of the online community took to Palesa's comment section with love after seeing what she studied compared to what she currently did to put money in her pocket.

Feeling for the young woman, a heartbroken @astronomicalninja stated:

"Bathong. Cyril, when I catch you."

@tkmdungecremdelacrem also pointed a finger at South Africa's president, writing:

"Ramaphosa's economy is so disappointing. What do you mean actuarial science?"

@ayanda_ndabandaba added positivity to the comments and shared:

"Congratulations on your prestigious degree. Don’t lose hope. When the time is right, He will make it happen."

@lebo6214 tried to encourage Palesa to look for jobs abroad:

"Sis, apply overseas and learn from your African cousins. Look into Canada, Australia, or New Zealand. Expand your search. Don't limit yourself to South Africa alone."

@lidz1000 applauded the nail tech and wrote:

"Kudos to you for not just sitting and doing nothing. Hopefully, something comes up for you, stranger."

A surprised @thecrnerstne said in the comment section:

"Angeke, I refuse. I expect you to be a millionaire in 5-10 years. Thanks."

@kayler5422, who was also shocked to see what Palesa was doing to earn money after graduating, told the online community:

"No way. To think my brother got employed fast after graduating."

