One teacher in South Africa got candid about his struggles to make ends meet after payday, sparking a flurry of reactions from people online.

Teacher vents about running out of money each month

@riaandurand, whose TikTok post quickly garnered attention, expressed frustration over the fact that his salary runs out at the beginning of the month. In the video, he shared how his money goes out to all the debit orders and he would be left with at least R100 or nothing until the next paid day.

The teacher explained that the high cost of living, combined with the demands of his job, which makes it nearly impossible to make his salary stretch.

While taking to TikTok, the @riaandurand expressed the following:

"It sure looks good in the bank account right now."

The footage struck a chord with many teachers who are facing similar struggles in South Africa, where education professionals often report dissatisfaction with their pay compared to the workload they manage.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on the teacher's salary

The video sparked widespread discussions online, with many people calling for better compensation and support for educators. It also highlighted the need for conversations about fair pay in essential sectors like education, where the pressure is mounting for better working conditions.

User said:

"It is the same foe all of us not just teacher sorry life is expensive."

Julia Jules added:

"You and I both Meneer Durandt you not alone, as I sing Michael Jackson song."

Sharon Nelson expressed:

"I have a school, the sad thing is, I have people that just don't pay."

Lorraine shared:

"Thank you for teaching our kids. Hey parents, sometimes our teachers need to know we care. Gosh, I have two kids, teachers have 30 plus a day."

Ladyduchesz replied:

"However, you love your job, and we love your daily content. Other option, go overseas, or you can offer some classes for extra pocket money."

Anusha Govender commented:

"Teachers drive expensive cars. They dress well. They are blessed in many ways."

