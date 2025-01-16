A 2024 matric learner showed gratitude to her favourite teacher with a heartfelt gesture of appreciation

The young lady posted a wholesome TikTok video of her surprising the educator in her classroom

The footage has viewers feeling emotional, with many praising the student for her thoughtfulness

A learned showed appreciation to her matric teacher. Image: @witchyyprincesss/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman melted hearts when she shared a touching video of her surprising her favourite teacher with flowers and chocolates.

Learner shows appreciation

The former matric learner wanted to show appreciation for the teacher’s unwavering support throughout the school year.

The video on her TikTok account @witchyyprincesss captures the sweet moment of the pupil hiding in the classroom, with the gift in hand.

A young lady showed off her matric dance dress. Image: @witchyyprincesss

Source: TikTok

Teacher stunned by sweet gesture

The teacher’s reaction? Pure shock and joy, followed by the warmest hug. In the caption, the learner reflected on her school days, saying, “It was an amazing journey filled with memorable moments. We made it happen!”

Her clip got more than 290,000 views on the platform in a day of it being posted.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTok users loved the clip. They praised the learner for making the teacher's day special.

@OthandwayNkosi said:

"Even if a teacher cannot be paid. This is a great reward. So fulfilling!"

@Nkosazana_______ commented:

"A gift she will remember for the rest of her life. ❤️"

@NeoLexie typed:

"God bless you child!"

@Itssspontshoo wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful. ❤️🥺🥳"

@keitubbe... shared:

"I just love her, I wish she was teaching my daughter."

@angeliqueprince2 typed:

"Well done showing gratitude you will venture far in life.

@Matsheka posted:

"Gratitude is the greatest gift. 🎁"

@ketso_<3 added:

"Awww bitso congrats mahn. 🥺🥰"

@naledizee08 shared:

"I am doing this on Friday for my Geography teacher who once accommodated me when I was in matric years back. And never made me pay for anything."

