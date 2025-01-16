Tembisa West Secondary School recently celebrated Mmeli Ncube for his outstanding matric results

The 2024 learner earned a bachelor’s pass and 6 distinctions, sparking cheers when he arrived at the school

Mzansi netizens are also hyped by his accomplishment and predicting a bright future for the young star

Tembisa West Secondary School celebrated a matric top achiever. Image: @mmelijabulani04

Source: TikTok

Yoh, talk about star treatment! Mmeli Ncube got a hero's welcome at Tembisa West Secondary School after his stellar matric results made history.

Young man shows celebrations

The young achiever earned a bachelor’s pass with 6 distinctions, becoming the school’s first pupil to achieve such a feat.

Mmeli showed the moment he walked into the school hall to collect his results in a video on his TikTok account @mmelijabulani04. Learners and teachers erupted in cheers, hyping him up like a true champ.

A 2024 matric learner made his high school in Tembisa very proud. Image: Mmeli Ncube

Source: Facebook

The vibe was electric, with everyone showing mad love and pride for his hard work and achievement.

Mzansi TikTok users cheer

Hundreds of South Africans are flooding the comments section with praise.

Look at some reactions below:

@MaGms said:

"Uye Mall of Africa boy after that. 🥰🥰🥰😂 Congrats and May God shelter you."

@DipuwoK commented:

"Congratulations boy! 🎊 I am chopping onions. I am a mum who is proud of every kid who has made it. ❤️"

@Godsveryown mentioned:

"We all galavanting in Mall of Africa just for you young one."

@mrembola22 stated:

"Mfanaka stay far away from mjolo and focus on your school work. 👊 We are proud of you from Alexandra township."

@Tammy typed:

"Well done to you. I have goosebumps! All the best to you for a bright future. 🙏"

@AlettaFoster posted:

"We are so proud of you, well done."

@Shoki wrote:

"He's so humble. 🥰"

@tshepomalele added:

"🇿🇦We are proud black child. Thanks to the parents who raised you."

