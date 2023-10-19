A young South African in New York wanted to watch the Springbok vs France game and ended up living his best life

In a heartwarming display of unity and shared love for rugby, a remarkable TikTok video has taken the internet by storm. It tells the story of a young South African living in New York who, with the help of social media, managed to find a group of fellow Springbok fans to watch the Springbok vs France game in a city far from home.

In a world marked by digital connections and a globalised society, this TikTok video is a testament to the incredible potential of social media to bring people together in unexpected ways.

SA man in NYC watched RWC with Springbok supporters

The video, shared by @willlinley, narrates the young man's quest to find a place to watch the rugby match. With a deep yearning for the camaraderie and excitement that comes with watching a game surrounded by fellow South Africans, he took to social media to express his desire.

An unexpected turn of events occurred when a stranger messaged him in response to his post. The stranger, who turned out to be a South African living in New York, invited the young man to join him and his friends at a local pub to watch the game. It was a leap of faith and a display of trust to meet a complete stranger in a city as vast and diverse as New York.

However, this impromptu gathering of South Africans turned out to be an incredible experience. The video captures Springbok supporters' warmth, excitement and shared passion in the heart of the Big Apple. It showcases the power of social media to connect people, bridging geographical distances in pursuit of shared interests.

Take a look at the post:

Mzansi loves seeing the gees

Mzansi responded to this heartwarming video with immense pride and joy. Seeing South Africans abroad come together to support their national rugby team was a reminder of the strong bonds that connect individuals from the same country, no matter where they are in the world.

Read some comments:

@RugbyPassion:

"This is what rugby is all about - bringing people together, no matter where they are!"

@GlobalSpringboks:

"We might be miles away, but our support for the Springboks is unwavering!"

@NielP97:

"I'm not South African, but this video made me appreciate the power of sports to unite people."

@ZATulani:

"Seeing our flag and our people in the heart of NYC - it brings a tear to my eye!"

@ZeldaReel99:

"Who knew TikTok could be a tool for making friends and memories like this?"

