A Nigerian lady has gone online to express how happy she is after completing her exams and becoming a certified nurse

Victoria said she was working a day's job while trying to get her qualification, revealing how tortuous the road to her success was

While messages of congratulations poured in from different quarters, others said she looked pretty in her uniform

A Nigerian lady, Victoria Ukpe, has taken to her LinkedIn page to announce that she finally became a nurse and midwife after passing her examinations.

Like most success stories, achieving hers was not easy as Victoria had to combine schooling with working a time-demanding job.

People wished her great heigh in the future. Photo source: LinkedIn/Victoria Ukpe

Source: UGC

I made it despite all

The young lady revealed despite all that pressure, she got credit in one of her exams which she tagged paper 2.

To celebrate her feat, the lady went for a photoshoot dressed in her uniform that looks sparkling white. She looks so beautiful.

As of the time of writing this report, her post has got more than 1000 comments with over 5,000 likes. Her story quickly went viral.

You look beautiful

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PERTUNIA MATIMU MALULEKE said:

"Congratulations dear, u are a beautiful nurse."

Koyono Erasmus Ikpi said:

"Congratulations dear, greater height."

Modupe Ajayi said:

"Congrats. Wish you many more achievement."

Gideon Benson said:

"Congratulations Victoria Ukpe."

OBAOYE David said:

"Congratulation Madam Vic."

Lady celebrates her achievement

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Adeola Adewumi, on Tuesday, June 8, celebrated her achievement of becoming a medical doctor.

In a post that went viral with thousands of reactions, the lady showed she is super excited at completing her medical exam.

Adeola, therefore, asked people to address her as Dr Adewumi A E. To celebrate the achievement, she posted a beautiful photo she took for the occasion.

Bespectacled, the lady regally sat on a chair with hands folded as she wore a cute smile. As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 11,000 likes.

Source: Briefly.co.za