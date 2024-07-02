Free State police arrested a 42-year-old foreign national at a Rouxville roadblock for possessing illicit cigarettes worth R12 million.

The driver, who pretended to rest, was caught after a thorough truck search

South Africans have reacted strongly, criticising border security and the involvement of foreign nationals in crime

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Free State police arrested a 42-year-old foreign national at a Rouxville roadblock for possessing illicit cigarettes worth R12 million. Image: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

Free State police have arrested a 42-year-old foreign national for possession of illicit cigarettes worth R12 million.

In a bold attempt to evade law enforcement, a truck driver thought he could fool the police by pretending to rest after a long drive.

Instead, he found himself behind bars, and the truck was also confiscated.

Driver arrested during a roadblock

Xhariep District police officers were conducting a routine roadblock in the Rouxville area, stopping and searching vehicles.

During this operation, they received intelligence about a suspicious truck that had abruptly turned and stopped near a petrol station.

Upon receiving the tip-off, officers tactically approached the truck.

The 42-year-old male driver claimed he was from Gauteng en route to the Eastern Cape for a delivery.

Despite his explanation, officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle.

400 boxes of illicit cigarettes

Underneath the truck's sails, they discovered a staggering 400 boxes of illicit cigarettes. The contraband had an estimated street value of R12 million.

The 42-year-old foreign national was promptly arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes, and the truck was confiscated.

Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said in a statement that the significant bust underscores law enforcement's ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal activities and ensure the safety and security of the community.

South Africans are adamant about foreigners leaving the country

The arrest has sparked reactions from South Africans, who are increasingly vocal about the presence of foreign nationals involved in criminal activities.

@ZNxarhuni questioned the operations at the borders:

"How did this truck travel such a long distance from Beitbridge, or any other northern point of entry, to only be stopped and inspected in the Northern Cape? It can only point to criminality at our borders."

@LouisChanguion called on the home affairs minister to act:

"I trust the new home affairs minister notes the number of foreign nationals involved in criminal activities. Corrective action is necessary."

@StfuKrl, however, highlighted the issue of funders and not just the trade itself:

"Investigate the funders of this trade. They’re the root cause. #Malema."

Who is the owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation, Simon Rudland?

Simon Rudland is a renowned Zimbabwean business tycoon interested in logistics, finance, and agriculture.

He is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation, a multi-national manufacturer and Rudland & George RG cigarette brand distributor.

Rudland is currently one of Zimbabwe's wealthiest men. In March 2023, Simon Rudland was implicated in an Al Jazeera exposé regarding Zimbabwe's illegal gold trade and money laundering dealings.

In 2006, the South African crime-fighting unit Scorpions raided his logistics company, Mavambo, on allegations of illegal cigarette sales and tax evasion.

