The South African Police Service seized drugs to the street value of over R47 million during an operation

The Hawks revealed that 42 South Africans and 25 foreign nationals were arrested for drug-related charges

South Africans called for the government to act with greater strictness and firmness in apprehending drug dealers and suppliers

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Police Service, the Hawks and other stakeholders arrested almost 70 suspects for drug-related charges.

Almost 70 arrested for drug charges

@newzroom405 posted a video of the head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, during a press briefing. Lebeya said the law enforcement agencies in the country are tackling drug syndicates.

"Through meticulous investigations and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the DPCI is successfully disrupting criminal networks operating in the country. drugs valued at (over) R47 million were seized with a total number of 68 suspects, of which 42 are South Africans while 25 are foreign nationals," he said.

View the clip here:

Mzansi demands tougher action against drugs

Netizens wanted the government and law enforcement agencies to work harder in tackling the scourge of drugs in South Africa.

Vongani said:

"I still don't understand why our country doesn't have a special force that deals with drug dealing and drug dealing only. If the government was serious about it, we should be having a set-up like Sizokthola."

Benjamin said:

"They will definitely resell the drugs to the public."

Sar Drac said:

"I wonder how many of those South African citizens are actually South African."

ATime4Grace said:

"Kindly show the country when you destroy it."

Mmago Jeso Kenna said:

"Those 42 South Africans are just South Africans by ID book, not by birth."

KZN Hawks seize drugs worth R15 million

