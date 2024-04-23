The Hawks, in partnership with various institutions like the South African Revenue Services and the United State's Drug Enforcement Agency, have seized a huge cache of drugs

They found a shipment of cocaine worth R15 million at the country's Richards Bay port of entry, but no one was arrested

South Africans still applauded the country's law enforcement for seizing the drug shipment

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi is happy that law enforcement stopped a drug shipment. Images: South African Police Service

RICHARDS BAY, KWAZULU-NATAL – The Hawks partnered with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the South African Revenue Services. They stopped a shipment of drugs worth R15 million coming into the country through Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

Hawks and DEA nab drugs worth millions

According to the South African Police Service, the Hawks, the DEA, SARS, the King Cetshwayo District Task Team, Transnet's port terminal security and private security seized the shipment on 22 April 2024.

The South African Police Service received intel that a vessel bound for South Africa from Colombia was carrying a shipment of drugs. They stopped the ship just as it entered the Richards Bay port. After searching it, they discovered cocaine worth R15 million. No arrests were made.

South Africans clap for the police

South Africans on Facebook are proud that the police seized the drugs.

FX Ruks Boy I said:

"A job well done. Keep on cleaning this country."

Monde Monde said:

"I believe in you guys. God bless you all. Keeping South Africa safe is your job."

Mpume Smangele said:

"Thank you. Keep cleaning our country."

Yusuf Dorky Kalam is not as faithful as the others.

"Catch 15 bar and 100 bar goes through a different ship. RSA is a movie."

Pule John Hutaz Chalale said:

"Good work, members in blue."

Drugs worth R37 million were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service seized drugs worth almost R40 million earlier this year.

The mixed drugs, seized at the OR Tambo International Airport, were on the way to New Zealand. South Africans believe the bust happened because no bribe was paid.

