Johannesburg - Officials in Johannesburg at the OR Tambo airport made a break on drug traffickers. They were able to find the drugs that were being transported overseas.

Authorities reported finding several kgs of narcotics. South Africans shared their opinions about the drug problem in South Africa.

Drugs found at OR Tambo airport

According to eNCA, authorities confiscated drugs with R37 million. They found 23 kg of narcotics, 10 kg of crystal meth and 13 kgs of fentanyl.

The smugglers' package was headed for New Zealand.

How were drugs hidden at OR Tambo?

According to officials, the drug smugglers were creative. They used models at work to disguise narcotics. Authorities tested the items, which all tested positive for narcotics, crystal meth and fentanyl.

SA reacts to drug bust

People had a lot to say after seeing how much drug dealers were going to make. Online users commented on the video with their varying opinions

Obed Brown said:

"Our country is a joke."

Mbhoni Erasmus commented: ·

"No bribe were paid this time around or Mr bribe collection he is on leave."

Stephen Anthony wrote:

"There is always someone that keeps accepting bribes. This kind of illegal drugs, fake goods,etc, should enter into SA if our official were doing their lob properly. Blame our officials at all entry points."

Sthera Ngogela said:

"And there is a lawyer waiting to defend tht person I always ask wht is different frm a lawyer who helps someone scort free and a police tht let a docket disappear."

Sfiso Fistos added:

"It's not like this drugs will be destroyed, this corrupt cops will find a way to monetise this situation we always see them destroying alcohol but never drugs."

Kiletsi Dikobe speculated:

"Someone wasn't tipped or they wanted more bribe so that cargo can pass through."

R3M drug bust has Limpopo community concerned

Briefly News previously reported that two individuals have been apprehended for possessing drugs valued at R3 million outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba, the arrests occurred after intercepting a car that originated from Tanzania.

The drugs were discovered concealed in compartments within the vehicle. The detained suspects, aged 55 and 56, are currently under custody, pending ongoing investigations.

