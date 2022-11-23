A Cape Town man used creativity and humour to tackle an ongoing drug issue in a local neighbourhood

The man erected signs stating, “cocaine drop-off zone” and “give way to oncoming drug dealers” to deter illicit activity

The response to the signs has been mostly positive; however, some citizens are concerned about the man’s safety

CAPE TOWN - South Africans use humour to deal with every situation life throws at them. One Capetonian made light of a drug issue that has gripped most suburbs in the country using creativity and satire.

A Cape Town man put up humour signs to deter drug dealers. Image: Getty image & Sharon Laurenson

The man who opted to remain anonymous erected signs stating, “cocaine drop-off zone” and “give way to oncoming drug dealers”. The signs are meant to deter illicit activity in the area and have proven to be effective in the area.

During an interview with Business Insider South Africa, the man used humour to let drug dealers know that the community was watching them even if the police were not.

The response to the signs has been overwhelmingly positive; however, some citizens are concerned about the man’s safety.

Here’s what social media users have to say about the signs:

Dumisani Masuku said:

“Let’s make use of Bheki Cele’s personal cellphone number to report such cases, I am sure he can make a plan.”

Taps Moyo commented:

“I hope he survives this. Good initiative though. I salute the bravery.”

Luthando Ndzambo posted:

“Good idea! I wish I can do it in Gqeberha, I know the spots.”

Bongi Leolo wrote:

“Good but please keep safe.”

Mpho Jewel Mokgaga stated:

“Creativity and shows them we are watching.”

Hectorious Nduh McBain added:

“Give that man a Bells.”

Meanwhile, eight suspects allegedly linked to an international cocaine smuggling network between South Africa and Brazil handed themselves over to police. They were expected to face drug smuggling charges.

The suspects were arrested following an investigation by the Hawks, Australian Federal Police and the FBI that followed a R400m cocaine bust on a highway in Gauteng last year, TimesLIVE reported.

Police bust alleged drug smuggler with contraband worth R2.4 million wrapped in chocolate packages

Briefly News also reported A 37-year-old man was bust with 4kg of cocaine wrapped to look like chocolates at the Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, 4 October.

The drugs have an estimated street value of R2.4 million, and the man was charged with dealing drugs.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics unit in Cape Town followed up on information related to drug trafficking, SAPS reported.

