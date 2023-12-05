The South African Police Service confiscated a shipment of cocaine worth R151 million at the Durban Harbour.

The drugs were disguised as meat packages and were found in over 400 packs

South Africans wondered where the drugs go and why similar drug busts do not yield any arrests

South Africans wonder what will happen to the drugs that were seized in Durban. Images: @Abramjee/ Twitter and Emma Innocenti

Cocaine worth R151 million was seized at Durban as it was entering the country. The drugs were allegedly disguised as meat when they were confiscated. South Africans were stunned at the shipment’s size and discussed the scourge of drugs infecting South Africa.

Drugs worth R151 million seized in Durban

According to crime activist @Abramjee’s X, formerly Twitter, post, a joint operation led by the police officers at Durban Harbour followed up on information that they received about a container on a vessel coming from Brazil.

The team inspected the vessel and found that 433 blocks of cocaine worth over R150 million were disguised as meat packages in boxes. According to the South African Police Service, nobody has been arrested yet. This is also the third bust of this size, as the SAPS seized cocaine worth R150 million in October. Read the full tweet here:

South Africans question drugs in Mzansi

South Africans discussed the bust and the presence of drugs in the country and wondered where the drugs go.

Jack wrote:

“I wonder how much of the chaos in the port is attributed to these cocaine shipments.”

Caju asked:

“How many containers make it undetected through those ports? How many blocks make it through?”

Acid tone joked:

“And I can just see all the Coke junkies right now on the phone to their dealers in a flat panic to find out if they can still buy their little peace of heaven.”

Ndim uLani theorised:

“If y’all notice, all these drugs are found, nobody is arrested, and they’re always worth millions.”

Masonry was suspicious.

“R300 million worth of poison discovered in 2 months? They even brand their merchandise? Somebody high up somewhere knows something about this!”

Crenshaw observed:

“If so much was intercepted, I shudder to think how much of this gets through.”

Stephan Fani noted:

“We are under siege.”

Panyaza Lesufi calls for an end to substance abuse

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, called on south Africans to fight the scourge of substance abuse.

Lesufi addressed various faith-based organisations and revealed that between July and September, about 600 young people committed suicide as a result of substance abuse.

Netizens pointed the finger at him and reminded him that it is his job as the province’s premier to stop drug abuse.

